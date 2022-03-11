Local SMMEs get boost from Seriti

Seriti, in partnership with the University of Limpopo, hosted a graduation ceremony honouring small business owners from communities surrounding its operations, who completed a business development programme to help them run their businesses better.

The event took place in Maccauvlei, Vereeniging, and the two groups included classes of 2020 and 2021, who were unable to graduate due to the Covid-19 lockdown. One of Seriti’s focus areas is community development and this aims to stimulate the local SMME sector in order to address the challenges that communities and the country at large continue to face, including poverty and unemployment. In 2019 when the programme was launched, Seriti’s objective was to create a business support ecosystem which provides the SMMEs with assistance in the form of training and mentorship, coupled with the much-needed funding support. Thabo Masike, chief corporate and community relations officer at Seriti, said, “When we introduced our Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) programme, we had two goals in mind: To develop local SMMEs to create a pipeline of supply chain ready businesses that can secure procurement opportunities both in and outside Seriti, and to enable them to realise scale and drive supplier diversity in our supply chain.”

