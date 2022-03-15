Material car incident claims life at Harmony’s Doornkop mine

Harmony Gold has regrettably reported that one of its employees tragically lost their life following a mine-related material car incident during the afternoon of Friday 11th March 2022.

The tragic incident took place at Harmony’s Doornkop mine, near Soweto, in Gauteng. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague. Harmony continues its focus on embedding its risk management practice to create a more engaged and proactive safety culture ,” said Peter Steenkamp, Harmony’s CEO.

He added that the inclusion and involvement of all Harmony stakeholders in all aspects of safety demonstrates a unified commitment to prevent accidents through Harmony’s ongoing humanistic transformation safety journey.

The deceased’s family members have been informed and the necessary support will be provided to assist the family during this time of mourning. The relevant authorities were also immediately informed and the affected area has been closed, pending an in-loco investigation. “Our prayers are with the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased during this time of tragedy,” Steenkamp, concluded.