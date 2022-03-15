Update: Solidarity and UASA accept Sibanye-Stillwater wage offer

UASA and Solidarity have accepted Sibanye-Stillwater’s final wage offer it made on 4 February 2022. Members of both unions at the SA gold operations will no longer be locked out of the workplace as of 4 March 2022.

The remaining two unions forming the coalition, AMCU and the NUM have yet to accepted the final offer made by the company and their members continue to be locked out of the workplace until such time as they accept the offer.

Neal Froneman, CEO, said, “We are pleased that both Solidarity and UASA have now unconditionally accepted our final offer, which we continue to believe is fair and in the interests of all stakeholders. This is positive progress in the wage negotiation process, and we are hopeful that both AMCU and the NUM will soon follow suit to avoid further consequences for employees and other stakeholders from strike action that we know is not popular amongst the workforce.”

You might want to read: