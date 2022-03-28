South Africa’s approach to energy transition could be a lesson for Africa

From 3 – 7 October 2022, African and global leaders in the oil and gas sector will converge in Cape Town for Africa Oil Week.In the lead-up to the conference, the debate around Africa’s use of its natural resources for its benefit is coming into sharp focus, including the conference host country – South Africa. The country’s minerals resources and energy minister, Gwede Mantashe, recently told the National Energy Dialogue that South Africa needed an energy mix that includes renewables, gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and battery storage – as laid out in the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan. “Between now and 2030, renewable energy will receive the lion’s share of the new energy generation capacity to be developed,” said Mantashe. “Renewables are expected to grow by 18% of energy supply, and coal is expected to be reduced from 75- to 60% – as one goes up, one comes down. Lobbyists never look at those numbers,” he said. While underpinning the importance of renewable energy, he addressed the views of those who opposed a just energy transition that includes hydrocarbons as being “explicitly anti-growth and anti-employment”. This means Africa must be allowed to exploit its natural resources, which is achievable with strong carbon management strategies.
Climate change issuesPaul Sinclair, Vice President of Energy at Africa Oil Week, agrees. “We can’t ignore the challenges of climate change and our role as global citizens, but on an equal basis, we can’t ignore the opportunity the sector provides for Pan African economic development,” he said. “With strong carbon management, we can reduce emissions from the point we are today without necessarily demonising the oil and gas sector. This requires working together to benefit the continent while meeting the global challenge of climate change in the same scenario”. Consider that all of Africa’s 55 countries account for only 3.8% of greenhouse gas emissions. And yet African countries rank amongst the most impoverished globally, with millions of citizens living below the poverty line. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development’s Economic Development in Africa Report 2021:
- An estimated half-a-billion Africans will live below the poverty line of $1.90 per person per day, increasing from 478 million people in 2019.
- Africa was the hardest hit region by the Covid-19 pandemic regarding income loss for poor households.
- Crucially, less than half of all African countries have experienced inclusive growth between 2000 and 2020, spanning two decades.
Inclusive growthEnergy will be central to South Africa and its fellow African nations in achieving inclusive growth. The United Nations says it includes “better human development outcomes, greater social inclusion, creation of productive and formal employment opportunities and environmental development.”
The private sector is also supporting South Africa’s government. Investment company HCI (Hosken Consolidated Investments), listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), supports oil and gas exploration off the country’s coastline.HCI believes that even if South Africa achieved its ambitious decarbonisation targets by 2050, renewables would still meet less than half the country’s energy needs by that date, and thus having a more balanced approach to energy sources is logical and beneficial to all across the continent. According HCI, ‘significant reliance on gas-fired power over the next 30 years is completely unavoidable’. The West has promised South Africa $8.5bn if it committed to reducing domestic carbon emissions by 20%-33% before 2030. However, this does not address the energy deficit required to guarantee energy security and economic growth. And it overlooks the plight of Africa’s people, who have among the world’s highest poverty rates but pollute the least.