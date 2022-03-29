Senior management appointments for Sibanye-Stillwater
Sibanye-Stillwater has announced new senior management appointments which are expected to enhance delivery and strategic focus.
Thabisile Phumo
Thabisile Phumo has been appointed Executive Vice President (EVP): Stakeholder Relations (SA), effective 1 April 2022, reporting to the Chief Social Performance Officer, Themba Nkosi. Phumo joined Sibanye-Stillwater in 2014 and has 21 years’ experience in the mining industry, starting out in corporate communications and then branching into corporate affairs and stakeholder relations. Prior to this she occupied various corporate management roles at the University of South Africa, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Commission for Gender Equality and at Anglo American Platinum Limited.
James Wellsted
James Wellsted has been appointed EVP: Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, effective 1 April 2022, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, Neal Froneman. Wellsted has been an integral part of the Sibanye-Stillwater leadership team since joining the company in 2013. Prior to joining the Group, Wellsted was a rated research analyst covering the SA mining sector for a leading US bank and spent seven years at Mvelaphanda Resources as Investor Relations Executive.
Kleantha Pillay
Kleantha Pillay has been appointed EVP: Sales and Marketing, effective 1 April 2022, reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, Richard Stewart. Pillay joined Sibanye-Stillwater as VP: Marketing in May 2019 responsible for building the platinum group metals (PGMs) Sales and Marketing function in SA and facilitating the company’s entry into the market. Prior to this, she was Head of Market Development at Anglo American, responsible for identifying, managing and commercialising opportunities to develop global markets for PGMs. “People are our most important asset and it is very pleasing to see the development of senior management from within the group and the appointment of the first women to our executive,” commented Neal Froneman, CEO
of Sibanye Stillwater. He added that as the group has grown and evolved, with the company continuing to attract and retain exceptional talent to ensure efficient delivery of our strategic priorities with a strong and diverse leadership team. “I am confident that these appointments to senior management will further bolster our ability to deliver value, as we execute our strategic intent and ensure operating excellence across the Group,” concluded Froneman.