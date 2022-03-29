Senior management appointments for Sibanye-Stillwater

Sibanye-Stillwater has announced new senior management appointments which are expected to enhance delivery and strategic focus.

Thabisile Phumo has been appointed Executive Vice President (EVP): Stakeholder Relations (SA), effective 1 April 2022, reporting to the Chief Social Performance Officer, Themba Nkosi. Phumo joined Sibanye-Stillwater in 2014 and has 21 years’ experience in the mining industry, starting out in corporate communications and then branching into corporate affairs and stakeholder relations. Prior to this she occupied various corporate management roles at the University of South Africa, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Commission for Gender Equality and at Anglo American Platinum Limited.James Wellsted has been appointed EVP: Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, effective 1 April 2022, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, Neal Froneman. Wellsted has been an integral part of the Sibanye-Stillwater leadership team since joining the company in 2013. Prior to joining the Group, Wellsted was a rated research analyst covering the SA mining sector for a leading US bank and spent seven years at Mvelaphanda Resources as Investor Relations Executive.

