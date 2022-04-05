A day dedicated to falls of ground in underground mines

The Minerals Council South Africa hosted its members during an event aimed at combating falls of ground (FOG) in underground mines.

FOG Action Plan

The purpose of the event was for attendees to share their learnings to eliminate the risks from these incidents which are a historically leading source of mining industry fatalities. The number of FOG fatalities has fallen to an average 24 a year in the 2016-2020 five-year period from an average of 111 a year in 2001-2005, a 78% improvement. The key interventions were the implementation of entry examinations and actively making working areas safe daily from 2009. In 2012, netting and bolting of tunnel roofs and walls were introduced. From 2016 there were annual initiatives to address rock bursts and gravity-induced falls of ground. Technology has proved successful in significantly reducing human exposure to rock bursts, cutting rock-burst related fatalities to three in 2021 from 48 in 2003. Gravity-induced rockfalls remain an area of concern and are a key focus of work for the mining industry. “We’ve made the first desired step in arresting falls of ground incidents. Our day of learning is not only about sharing learnings from fatal incidents, but from the successes of our colleagues and to explore further enhancements to make another major step change towards eliminating FOG fatalities,” said Sizwe Phakathi, head of safety at the Minerals Council.The Minerals Council’s CEO Zero Harm Forum has agreed to a six-pillar FOG Action Plan in conjunction with professional mining organisations for its members to implement to address these incidents. The action plan is a holistic approach that encompasses technical and human elements supported by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), the Mine Health and Safety Council (MHSC), organised labour and suppliers. The Action Plan, approved in July 2021, includes a financial investment of R46 million over five years. “Falls of ground remain the highest risk of all underground mines and thus the management thereof remains critical. We have seen significant improvement with regards to safety with the introduction of in-stope bolting, netting and world-class safe declaration processes which flowed out of the initiatives we have developed,” said JJ Joubert, president of the Association of Mine Managers of South Africa (AMMSA). “However, injuries are still occurring and for that reason our efforts cannot stop here. As AMMSA, we will continue to support all initiatives which aim at sharing learning and knowledge to further improve our ability to manage the hanging wall. A day of learning thus forms an integral part of this process. We need to continue to offer the industry opportunities to share learnings and further explore future enhancements,” he explained.

In the first quarter of 2022, there has been one fatality caused by a FOG incident compared to six in the same period last year, and seven and nine in the two preceding years respectively.

Effective interventions