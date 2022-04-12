Syama sulphide plant shuts down safely and successfully

Resolute Mining announced that it recently completed the Syama sulphide plant shutdown. The shutdown commenced on 18 February with the comminution circuits fully recommissioned by 20 March 2022, ahead of schedule.

“I would like to thank all of our employees and contractors within the Projects and Maintenance departments, as well as the support teams, who have contributed to the safe and successful completion of this significant $7.5m enhancement project,” said Terry Holohan, Resolute’s Chief Operating Officer. Flotation concentrate has been stockpiled in advance of the Roaster re-start to provide immediate gold concentrate feed. The full restart of the Roaster was delayed by three days to account for revised recommendations from the refractory suppliers resulting in a more conservative refractory installation and curing process. First gold concentrate was fed to the Roaster on 31 March completing the restart of the entire sulphide processing circuit. “From the early stages of planning, incorporating all the innovative design improvements and challenging logistics through to final delivery, the work performed reflects a highly competent and professional team,” added Holohan.

According to Holohan, the team have successfully met all operational requirements while having to deal with a number of external factors, including Covid-19, unseasonal weather and political disruption to deliver a safe and high-quality project for Resolute.