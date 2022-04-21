South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend Mining Indaba 2022

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is confirmed to attend the 2022 Investing in African Mining Indaba, taking place in Cape Town from 9 – 12 May 2022.

Ramaphosa made history by becoming the first South African president to attend Mining Indaba in February 2019. He is expected to deliver a Keynote Address on Tuesday 10 May 2022. Ramaphosa joins President Hakainde Hichilema from Zambia and Botswana President Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi – bringing the number of attending presidents at this year’s Indaba to four. The President’s attendance, along with Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe, signals the continued importance of mining to the South African economy as a cornerstone creator of value through investment, procurement, job creation and community investment, and its contribution to the fiscus. The industry more than proved its mettle during the Covid-19 pandemic, making a substantial contribution to taxes during a time when South Africa most needed it.

The President’s participation in the Investing in African Mining Indaba, where he will address mining industry leaders and investors from all over world, follows on the highly successful South Africa Investment Conference in March, and will further serve as a major network for driving investment in the country and on the continent.

Simon Ford, portfolio director for the Mining Indaba, praised the high-level participation of governments in the highly anticipated 2022 event, noting that the continent was demonstrating a serious commitment to welcoming investment in mining.