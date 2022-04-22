Excitement builds up for the A-OSH Expo

Specialised Exhibitions announced earlier this year that A-OSH Expo was confirmed to go ahead in 2022.

The excitement is mounting behind the scenes as the confirmed exhibitors for the continent’s leading occupational health and safety (OHS) show continue with their preparations after a two-year gap. The expo will take place over three days, from 31 May to 02 June 2022, at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. It is co-located with Securex South Africa and Facilities Management Expo, together with the exciting addition of Firexpo to the Securex show. The ‘one roof, four industries’ together present a 360° view of the built environment. Securex South Africa presents the latest technology and information in the security sector for both physical as well as cyber security, while Firexpo covers fire safety. Facilities Management Expo brings together all aspects of products and services associated with property and building management and maintenance. Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, said, “We are celebrating more than a decade of A-OSH Expo and will once again focus on all things occupational health and safety related. The exhibitor interest has been high, showing that key players in the OHS industry are keen to re-embrace the opportunities presented by the face-to-face interaction that trade shows offer. “We have been very pleased to welcome back a significant number of organisations and companies who have been part of A-OSH Expo previously, and we look forward to welcoming additional new exhibitors who are keen to take their place at Africa’s biggest OHS trade show for the first time.”

