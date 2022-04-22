Home

Excitement builds up for the A-OSH Expo

| Apr 22, 2022 | Events Health & Safety Industry Insight News
Excitement builds up for the A-OSH Expo

Specialised Exhibitions announced earlier this year that A-OSH Expo was confirmed to go ahead in 2022.

The excitement is mounting behind the scenes as the confirmed exhibitors for the continent’s leading occupational health and safety (OHS) show continue with their preparations after a two-year gap.

The expo will take place over three days, from 31 May to 02 June 2022, at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. It is co-located with Securex South Africa and Facilities Management Expo, together with the exciting addition of Firexpo to the Securex show. The ‘one roof, four industries’ together present a 360° view of the built environment.

Securex South Africa presents the latest technology and information in the security sector for both physical as well as cyber security, while Firexpo covers fire safety. Facilities Management Expo brings together all aspects of products and services associated with property and building management and maintenance.  

Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, said, “We are celebrating more than a decade of A-OSH Expo and will once again focus on all things occupational health and safety related. The exhibitor interest has been high, showing that key players in the OHS industry are keen to re-embrace the opportunities presented by the face-to-face interaction that trade shows offer.

“We have been very pleased to welcome back a significant number of organisations and companies who have been part of A-OSH Expo previously, and we look forward to welcoming additional new exhibitors who are keen to take their place at Africa’s biggest OHS trade show for the first time.”

Various sponsors

Anderson confirmed that Dromex, a major company in the supply of technology solutions for personal protective equipment (PPE) is again the platinum sponsor, while BBF Safety Group, an integrated workplace safety solutions provider, has similarly stepped forward for a repeat performance as the show’s gold sponsor.

The South African Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Saiosh) is one of the A-OSH Expo silver sponsors, and will once again be offering its highly-regarded and free-to-attend seminar theatre. Saiosh is recognised as the professional body to register occupational health and safety professionals in South Africa.

In addition, over the first two days of A-OSH Expo, on 31 May and 01 June, Saiosh will be hosting its 10th Annual International Health and Safety Conference (a paid-for event) in parallel, in the Main Auditorium at Gallagher Convention Centre.

“We are so pleased to welcome back these ‘old friends’ in their familiar sponsorship roles and we also extend a warm hand to Pinnacle Welding and Safety as a silver sponsor,” added Anderson.

He clarifies that A-OSH Expo’s exhibitor groupings to date include – but are not limited to – tried and trusted suppliers of all PPE, cleaning and industrial supplies; protective hearing systems; working at heights; information and technology related to alcohol and drug safety testing; dealing with dangerous snakes in the work environment, and consulting services for workforce management systems.

“There is still some space available for those organisations wishing to exhibit, and thereby boosting their brand awareness and engaging directly with potential clients. We are very excited to be back in 2022 and, together with our confirmed exhibitors so far, are looking forward to an excellent show!” concluded Anderson.

Additional Reading?

Request Free Copy

Related Articles

Connect with us