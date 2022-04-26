EXCLUSIVE : Using technology to increase mine health & safety

Technological discoveries have proven to be invaluable in making everyday life easy. For the mining industry, technology has played a crucial role in improving productivity and efficiency. More importantly it has also increased the chances of achieving zero harm.
By Dineo PhoshokoDespite the industry’s best efforts of ensuring the safety of all employees, health and safety related incidents are inevitable due to the dangerous nature of mining. As such, the industry needs all the help it can get to improve on health and safety. Technology is one of the resources utelised by the industry to drive health and safety. Technology’s contribution to mine health and safety “It is very important to ensure the health and safety of our employees, and this can only be achieved by removing human intervention from the processes through automation,” says Andre Kleynhans, ROSOND safety manager. He further adds that technology eliminates accidents previously associated with manual material handling of machinery and equipment. In terms of the practical application of technology by ROSOND, Kleynhans lists the following examples:
- eliminating hand and finger injuries
- Operating drill rigs in a safe zone, removing employees from danger zones
- Operating in an area where noise, vibration, ambient temperature and dust are controlled to eliminate impact on health
Influence of technology on mine safetyHealth and safety are separate sides of the same coin. Explaining how technology has influenced mine safety Exxaro’s Group Manager for Safety and Health Dr Joseph Matjila explains that the company’s strategy of achieving zero harm is anchored around the safety improvement plan which is centred around five pillars. He touches on some of the pillars and how technology influences each one. Communication is one of the pillars. “You cannot transform or lead any organisation in such an important aspect of the business without efficient and effective communication solutions.” Matjila adds that technology has been a big enabler in getting people to communicate. “Today we’ve got various platforms that we drive our communications through.” Historically one would have to had to gather people in a venue to communicate with them. “With the developments of technology, you can access an individual at their home before they even come to the mine.” Incredible leadership is another pillar. “The essence of it is that to achieve what we want in safety and health, our leadership has to be incredible and lead this journey from the front.” The company’s has various programmes to encourage safety from the top. One of them is Safety Leadership Day where the leadership of the organisation takes ownership of the company’s safety programme and communicates it to employees across all operations. A day is selected where the leadership avails itself to talk about safety and reflect on the performance as well as indicate areas of concern. This is done on a virtual platform. Matjila notes that the without the help of technology this would be impossible to achieve. “That’s another demonstration of how the strategy is enabled through technology.” Natalie Pitout, KBC Health & Safety’s Innovation Manager, explains that the company is currently exploring the virtual reality space, where different groups of people in an organisation or different companies can gather in one room and conduct a hazard identification exercise. “Different companies and people can leverage from each other’s expertise. From this exercise, KBC would be able to pull information and relay this back to the organisation,” she says.
Risk management is another pillar that has been positively influenced by technology. Various technologies in the mining industry have been developed to assist the industry in identifying safety risks. “A typical example is in our open cast mine where you have a risk of slope failures that have in the past claimed lives,” Matjila says. Matured technologies for slope stability monitoring are available to be deployed at the mines. “It scans the slope of the open pit mine and identifies if there is potential failure of the slope.” This technology also makes it possible to warn operators and gives them enough time to evacuate if they are in danger. Another major area of concern when it comes to risk in the mining industry relates to Trackless Mobile Machinery (TMMs). There have been many incidents where accidents have occurred involving pedestrians and TMMs in both open pit and underground mines. “We now have proximity detection systems. The devices are worn by individuals, and they are also [installed] on the equipment. They help us identify if individuals are getting too close to moving equipment that could potentially harm them,” says Matjila. If individuals get too close, the equipment will automatically turn off. “That is where technology has come in as a big benefit in helping us eliminate accidents that are related to machine, people interaction.” Fatigue is another critical area when it comes risk management in the mining industry. Matjila explains that fatigue management technologies are now available and can predict at what point a person’s level of alertness is likely to drop. These technologies provide vital information for shift bosses to know when to withdraw fatigued employees from a mine’s production area. In so doing potentially harmful incidents can be avoided.
Pitout mentions that, going forward, KBC would like to identify the risk that each person poses to a mining site. “This would enable us, and the mining industry, to mitigate risk by using specific training interventions.”