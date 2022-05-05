Performance and payment security in the mining industry: an alternative approach

There are various options open to mining companies seeking protection against non-performance by a contractor, and contractors seeking protection against non-payment by a client.

By Tyron Theessen and Megan Jarvis*

Performance bonds

Tyron Theessen is a partner at Webber Wentzel

In the mining and construction industries, the non-performance of a contractor or non-payment by a client to a contractor are potential risks that both parties need to consider in the early stages of their relationship, using performance bonds, insurance and various forms of payment security.Performance bonds, which are issued by a contractor to its contracting client, are in common use in capital projects. However, they can place a significant financial burden on the contractor, especially smaller emerging construction firms, and their call-up by the client can lead to costly and lengthy legal disputes. For example, in November 2020 the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled on Aveng (Africa) (Pty) Ltd and Strabag International GmbH v South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd and Another (Case no: 577/2019) [2020] ZASCA when Aveng tried to interdict Sanral from calling on the performance bond, based on alleged force majeure. The SCA upheld Sanral’s right to call in the bond. In 2018, Group Five failed in its attempt to stop its client, Cenpower Generation in Ghana, from calling up its retention and performance bonds over the contract to construct the Kpone power station. The $106.5 million payment demanded by the client was a major factor pushing Group Five into business rescue in the following year. While large construction companies take a dim view of the impact of calls on their performance security, smaller businesses, without access to substantial litigation budgets, are even more exposed.Matters like these are well documented, however it is impossible to know how many smaller operations have quietly collapsed as a result of frequently overly-conservative drawdowns on performance bonds. It is questionable whether performance bonds, which add to the costs of projects for the client (because the contractor will factor the costs into the tender) are the best way for clients to secure performance. The mining industry, which is required to assist emerging black entrepreneurs, may find that the costs of a performance bond render new entrants less competitive in tendering. A performance bond or guarantee may require the contractor to set aside cash equivalent to 10-20% of the value of the contract, pay high premiums (where cash security is not available) and expose their assets as further security. As an aside, where the mine has secured traditional bank funding, the rights of the contractor are secured by way of a bank guarantee (as part of the funding package made available to the mine). In return for this “bank guarantee”, all rights to security would be ceded in favour of the bank. One possible solution is contractor default insurance, which is relatively common in the UK, Europe and other mature markets – but not yet in South Africa.

Contractor default insurance covers the contracting company in the event that the contractor defaults, for any reason. It is a three-way contract between the insurance company, the client and the contractor. The cost is borne by the contracting party, rather than the contractor, but the advantage of this is that the cost of the protection is not a hidden cost in the project and becomes one that the client has more control over.

Payment security

Tyron Theessen is a partner at Webber Wentzel