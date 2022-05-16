Saudi Arabia promotes its mining image at Mining Indaba

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) participated under the brand ‘Invest Saudi’, at Mining Indaba in Cape Town last week.

Led by the Minister and Vice-Minister of Mining Affairs, the Saudi delegation also included other leaders from MIM, as well as senior representatives of the Ministry of Investment, National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), Saudi Geological Survey and the Industrial Center. In addition to meeting with other government and mining industry leaders, Minister Bandar Al-Khorayef and Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs Khaled Al-Mudaifer delivered keynote addresses during the event. Al-Mudaifer also delivered a speech during Mining Indaba’s Intergovernmental Summit to discuss the increasing demand for minerals needed to fuel global decarbonization and sustainable development. During his address, Al-Khorayef indicated the country’s keenness to create an investment environment characterised by transparency, sustainability and ease. He also reviewed the steps taken by the Saudi Arabia at the level of the mining sector, as part of Vision 2030. This included the issuance of the new mining investment system that is characterised by high transparency and contributes to the strengthening and development of societies.

Transforming the mining sector

The Saudi delegation hosted a pavilion to showcase the country’s ongoing efforts to transform its mining sector by making its geological data more accessible, updating its mining ecosystem to make doing business in the country simpler, building a foundation of sustainability and developing a mining sector based on integrated value chains. Saudi Arabia’s participation in Mining Indaba represents an important collaborative element of the country’s drive to develop its mining sector, which achieved record-high revenues in 2021 and secured more than $8 billion worth of investments in the last year. The country also has an additional $32 billion worth of investments in the midstream sector currently in the pipeline. The investments come following legal and regulatory reforms to the industry that were designed to make it easier to do business in Saudi Arabia and ensure transparency. Coupled with financial and sustainability incentives developed to help leverage the country’s vast, yet underexplored, mineral wealth, the Saudi government aims to increase mining’s contribution to national economic diversification and growth, creation of high-value jobs and transition to clean energy.