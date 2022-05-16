Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) participated under the brand ‘Invest Saudi’, at Mining Indaba in Cape Town last week.Led by the Minister and Vice-Minister of Mining Affairs, the Saudi delegation also included other leaders from MIM, as well as senior representatives of the Ministry of Investment, National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), Saudi Geological Survey and the Industrial Center. In addition to meeting with other government and mining industry leaders, Minister Bandar Al-Khorayef and Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs Khaled Al-Mudaifer delivered keynote addresses during the event. Al-Mudaifer also delivered a speech during Mining Indaba’s Intergovernmental Summit to discuss the increasing demand for minerals needed to fuel global decarbonization and sustainable development. During his address, Al-Khorayef indicated the country’s keenness to create an investment environment characterised by transparency, sustainability and ease. He also reviewed the steps taken by the Saudi Arabia at the level of the mining sector, as part of Vision 2030. This included the issuance of the new mining investment system that is characterised by high transparency and contributes to the strengthening and development of societies.
Saudi Arabia promotes its mining image at Mining Indaba
Dineo Phoshoko | May 16, 2022