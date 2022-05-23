Two fatalities at Khoemacau Copper Mining

Khoemacau Copper Mining reported the deaths of two employees of an Australian-based contractor to the mine, Barminco, in an underground incident on Saturday 21 May 2022.

“The deaths of our two colleagues is a terrible shock to me personally, to their employer and to all the other employees at Khoemacau,” said Johan Ferreira, Khoemacau CEO. Investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing. It appears that the two, both blasting crew members, had proceeded underground to perform tasks at the Tshukudu section 140m below surface. Two other employees were also involved in the incident. They are currently in hospital under observation. The family of one of the deceased is based elsewhere in Botswana. The second is an Indonesian citizen.

This is the first instance of a fatal accident at Khoemacau since the mine’s development began. Khoemacau will work with Barminco management to assist the families of the deceased, over and above the statutory financial compensation to which they are entitled.

Safety officials of the Department of Mines are expected to travel to the mine and visit the incident site this weekend as part of their investigation. “We convey our deepest condolences to their families. Naturally we will use the outcome of the investigation to ensure that such an incident cannot reoccur,” concluded Ferreira.