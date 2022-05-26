Lifting mining sector SMMEs out of the single industry dependency trap with ESD initiatives

By Mpopi Khupe*While Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) has played a critical role in the development of many Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), dependency on a single dominant industry in rural communities has left many SMMEs caught in a trap of survival. Agriculture and mining are historically predominant industries in rural South Africa. Prioritising the exploration of large areas of South African land for natural resources to mine has restricted access to available land for agricultural purposes, shrinking the diversity of value chain industries in which SMMEs need to operate. Typically, mining has a defined life cycle and lifespan. Accordingly, it is crucial not to lose sight of the fact that the economic viability of rural towns is best secured through the sustained stimulation and support of local businesses that offer core products and services with relevance across multiple industries. Today, most people living in rural communities are not self-employed farmers but rather those who depend on limited employment opportunities with a handful of dominant employers (e.g., mining houses, renewable energy projects, retail industry and government) as well as social grant recipients. Although medium-term with a heavy footprint and geographically fixed capital investments, mining can have a massive social, environmental, and political impact on surrounding communities. The good news is that mining stimulates significant economic benefits, but the bad news is that mining can cultivate dependence on a single industry by displacing existing previous industries within rural communities. Such dominant industries in rural areas have an obligation to make the circle bigger and reduce the single industry dependence trap. This must be done through a balancing act that needs to be struck by developing SMMEs that are aligned to the business’ value chain across the life of the corporate’s local operation. This includes focusing on those SMMES capable of long-term benefit even after local operations shut down in order to develop the resilience of rural communities and their economic activities. This dual approach has both supplier development benefits through the former approach and enterprise development outcomes through the latter method. For potential suppliers, procurement opportunities should be more inclusive of SMMEs, particularly in respect of routine commodities that are non-critical, low profit impact and low supply risk by definition. Committing to making such opportunities more accessible to SMMEs is critical as these opportunities are currently not well placed to ensure that SMMEs develop skills and offerings that are core and critical, thus risking sustainability as routine products and services become highly commoditised. Instead, a collaborative approach at identifying leverage commodities (high profit impact, low supply risk) can start to chip away at the single industry dependence, particularly in communities where there is a presence of more than one dominant industry, such as mining and renewable energy.
Lifting mining sector SMMEs out of the single industry dependency trap with ESD initiatives
Dineo Phoshoko | May 26, 2022 | Articles Industry Insight News Opinion Sustainability Corner