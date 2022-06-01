Four shows under one roof

The long-awaited ‘four-industries-one-roof’ offering for 2022, in the form of co-located shows – Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo and Firexpo – got off to a flying start after a lockdown-related two-year hiatus.

The three-day event , which is free of charge, takes place from 31 May to 02 June 2022 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg “By lunch time on the first day, we had already seen thousands of visitors coming through the doors across all three shows, with high interest in our exhibitors’ offerings,” said Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions. “After the continuity break in 2020 and 2021 due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen a real interest this year – from both exhibitors and visitors alike – in returning to the exciting face-to-face marketing and promotional opportunities offered by live events. We are so pleased to see the public being able to re-embrace the thrills and excitement of the live trade show experience,” Anderson added. The bustle and energy of the day was broadcast live to the greater Gauteng area via on-site interviews with Jacaranda FM’s on-site Outside Broadcast (OB) van. The message from both Anderson as well as Gary Corin, Specialised Exhibitions managing director. was clear: ‘Don’t miss out if you are in the greater Gauteng area!’

Four industries represented

Securex is celebrating 29 years of existence, with its continued focus on all elements of the security sector, from physical and retail security to access control, vehicle and personnel tracking, cybersecurity and more.

A-OSH Expo is proudly showcasing over a decade of occupational health and safety related matters.

Facilities Management Expo, curated for the facilities and properties management community, is now in its second year of co-location, having grown significantly since 2019.

Finally, the addition of the inaugural Firexpo section, focusing exclusively on fire-related products and services, adds another dimension to the offering to create a 360-degree view of the built environment.

The exhibitors are hosting a wide variety of interesting products and services for visitors to see and experience, across four industries that are conveniently sited under one roof, in a safe manner that allows for the hosting of organised gatherings in a controlled, safe way. So, what are the four industries being represented?“Trade show exhibitions offer significant advantages for organisations looking to network directly with potential clients and boost awareness of their brands. At the same time, visitors benefit from exposure to the latest industry products and services, together with exceptional networking opportunities and the opportunity to listen to quality content from industry experts across our three seminar theatres. “With South Africans having collectively endured two years of lockdown conditions, Specialised Exhibitions is proud to be able, once again, to play our role in bringing the joys and benefits of face-to-face networking back to the local exhibition landscape,” concluded Anderson.