Business with purpose and an ESG focus

In 2022, the Vedanta Resources board approved a R7 billion investment towards the expansion of Gamsberg mine in the South Africa’s Northern Cape province.

The investment is not only a much-needed boost for the industry and economy, but it also shows Vedanta’s commitment to doing business with a purpose in the Northern Cape. The expansion will see the mine double up its production capacity and realise its vision to produce ‘green zinc’ – a significant move founded on their ESG strategy. Vedanta is also planning to be an ESG leader in the natural resources sector and has committed to reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2050 or sooner. The company has pledged US$5 billion (R80 billion) over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net-zero operations. As a part of its evolved strategy, the company has revised its mission statement to ‘Transforming for Good’, to make a meaningful difference to the society at large. Vedanta’s three ESG pillars – Transforming communities, Transforming the planet, and Transforming the workplace – are what drive the company’s motto of doing business with a purpose. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, non-executive director at Vedanta Resources, was in attendance at the mining indaba and gave a keynote speech that explored the crucial role mining plays in driving economies, while also stressing that it can’t be at the expense of the environment, communities or compliance. She believes that, as companies gear towards good implementation of their ESG strategies, the rancid reputation that mining has will slowly change towards a more positive one, which bodes well for the industry at large. Speaking toshe further expanded on the following:

Agarwal believes that the kind of ‘invasiveness’ mining used to cause many years ago no longer takes place today due to modernised technology. The industry has capitalised on technology to address environmental and safety-related matters in mining. Responsible mining not only benefits the environment, but also creates jobs for many people as well. “Technologies have changed, and I think events like the Indaba help us meet other individuals we can collaborate with to help us further technological advancements in mining. We can share our technology – share our learnings – to ensure that we continue to mine responsibly while attaining economic growth,” she says.The mineral resources sector in countries such as South Africa and India is one of the most effective levers in helping to eradicate poverty and improve lives and livelihoods. This is why Vedanta’s three pillars have a solid focus on ensuring that the communities in which the company operates are taken care of in terms of skills development, education, healthcare and more. “Events like these are effective because we get to share our ideas and learn a lot from each other. I think the power is in collaboration when it comes to ESG initiatives,” she concludes.