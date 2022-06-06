End in sight for Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold wage negotiations deadlock

Trade union members of AMCU and the NUM gave union leadership a mandate to accept a three-year wage proposal made by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to the parties. This could see the end of a three-month long lockout by Sibanye-Stillwater at its SA gold operations.This significant event happened during a mass meeting which took place at the Masizakhele Stadium at Sibanye-Stillwater’s SA gold operations. The proposal mandated is in line with inflation over a three-year period (at an average annual increase of 6.3% total increase) and will contribute to the sustainability of the Sibanye-Stillwater SA gold operations. “We welcome this positive step towards ending the industrial action at our Gold operations and thank our employees for making their voices heard,” commented Richard Stewart, Sibanye-Stillwater’s Chief Regional Officer for Southern Africa. He added that the company also acknowledged the integral mediation role played by the CCMA in facilitating constructive engagements between the parties.
CCMA proposalThe CCMA proposal to the parties includes:
- Category 4- 8 employees will receive an increase of R1 000 in year 1 (amounting to a 7.7% increase); R900 in year 2 (amounting to a 6.5% increase); and R750 in year 3 (amounting to a 5.2% increase)
- Miners, Artisans and Official will receive an increase of 5% in year 1; *5.5% (or CPI if CPI is between 5% and 5.5% in year 2; and 5% in year 3