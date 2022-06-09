A full-service infrastructure solution for the mining sector

Stefanutti Stocks is one of South Africa’s leading listed construction groups with the capability to deliver a range of projects of any scale, both in South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Diverse multidisciplinary contracting partner

As a Level 1 BBBEE Contributor with a Grade 9 rating from the South African Construction Industry Development Board, Stefanutti Stocks has an unlimited tender capability. The group undertakes contracts for a multitude of clients across the built environment (into sub-Saharan Africa), including for the mining, transport, water, power, industrial, petrochemical, and building sector. Stefanutti Stocks’ professional teams work in close partnership with the group’s clients and consultants, to develop innovative solutions that address project-specific requirements. Its broad spectrum of expertise also means that it has the capability and capacity to offer a single point of accountability on any scale of multidisciplinary infrastructure development, effectively removing the interface risk from the client’s domain.Stefanutti Stocks’ strength lies in its diversity and the group has been very successful in strategically positioning itself in the mining industry, as a multidisciplinary contracting partner of choice. Its offering spans both greenfield and brownfield mining infrastructure projects, including roads and earthworks, civils, geotechnical, mechanical, and electrical and instrumentation installation services. Furthermore, Stefanutti Stocks offers the mining sector economical concrete repair, rehabilitation and maintenance strategies, and implements market-leading technologies to ensure that existing and ageing infrastructure assets stay in service beyond their intended lifespan. Its capabilities in the mining services sphere cover materials handling in operational mining and processing environments, as well as tailings management and hydraulic remining services.

Stefanutti Stocks has executed numerous large-scale, multimillion-rand mining infrastructure construction projects, including greenfield construction of two slimes dams and civil infrastructure for Assmang Limited’s Black Rock Mine, which saw the participation of various company disciplines, including Roads & Earthworks, Civils, Building, and Geotechnical.

The group’s premier project portfolio also includes the three phases of construction of the Mareesburg tailings services facility at Anglo American Platinum’s Mototolo Concentrator project in Steelpoort, Mpumalanga. These projects included the participation of the Roads & Earthworks, Civils, and Geotechnical disciplines. Other mining projects include the civils contracts for Rustenburg Platinum Mines Copper Circuit Debottlenecking Project; the first phase of the Ivanplats Headgear for the Platreef Mine Shaft 2 Project; bulk earthworks and civil construction for the FerroBank Calcine Disposal Facility for Bushveld Vanchem; and the construction of a tailings storage facility for Glencore at its Boshoek smelter near Rustenburg. Stefanutti Stocks will also be leveraging its multidisciplinary service offering at recently awarded mining and mining infrastructure construction projects for Anglo American’s Buffer Dam at its flagship Mogalakwena mining complex; the roads and terraces required for the Two Rivers Merensky Project near Steelpoort; as well as for the civil works for the SO, Abatement and Smelter Expansion project for client Zimplats near Selous, Zimbabwe. Its Geotechnical Discipline is undertaking the geotechnical scope and lateral support walls, in joint venture, at Anglo American’s Der Brochen Shaft South project.