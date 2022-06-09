Howden is a leading global provider of mission-critical air and gas handling products. Based in Glasgow, Scotland, Howden boasts a proud heritage of over 160 years as a world-class application engineering and manufacturing company.Howden manufactures highly engineered fans, compressors, heat exchangers, steam turbines, and other air and gas handling equipment, while providing service and support to customers around the world in highly diversified end-markets and geographies. The company has served the South African market for 70 years, providing mine ventilation and cooling solutions, as well as fans and air heaters to the power generation industry, and compressors and furnace solutions to general industry. Its gas cleaning solutions for flue gas pollution control are used on mine processing plants, power stations and furnaces at industrial plants. With over 100 years of experience in hydrogen compression, Howden is recognised as a global leader in this area. Compression technologies are a key component across the hydrogen value chain and accelerate the energy transition. Howden has delivered reliable hydrogen compression solutions to several industry-leading projects around the world and is at the forefront of the space. Its successful projects include the first ever green steel project in Sweden and the world’s largest hydrogen compression solution in Kuwait. Howden’s reputation as a trusted expert is demonstrated by its application expertise, portfolio of renowned product brands, and extensive installed base of reliable technologies. Howden technologies can handle and optimise hydrogen across the value chain – from production to storage, distribution, transmission and end use in refuelling stations and power-to-X applications, among others.
Over a century of hydrogen compression experience
Dineo Phoshoko | Jun 9, 2022