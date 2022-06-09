Over a century of hydrogen compression experience

Howden is a leading global provider of mission-critical air and gas handling products. Based in Glasgow, Scotland, Howden boasts a proud heritage of over 160 years as a world-class application engineering and manufacturing company.

Howden manufactures highly engineered fans, compressors, heat exchangers, steam turbines, and other air and gas handling equipment, while providing service and support to customers around the world in highly diversified end-markets and geographies. The company has served the South African market for 70 years, providing mine ventilation and cooling solutions, as well as fans and air heaters to the power generation industry, and compressors and furnace solutions to general industry. Its gas cleaning solutions for flue gas pollution control are used on mine processing plants, power stations and furnaces at industrial plants. With over 100 years of experience in hydrogen compression, Howden is recognised as a global leader in this area. Compression technologies are a key component across the hydrogen value chain and accelerate the energy transition. Howden has delivered reliable hydrogen compression solutions to several industry-leading projects around the world and is at the forefront of the space. Its successful projects include the first ever green steel project in Sweden and the world’s largest hydrogen compression solution in Kuwait. Howden’s reputation as a trusted expert is demonstrated by its application expertise, portfolio of renowned product brands, and extensive installed base of reliable technologies. Howden technologies can handle and optimise hydrogen across the value chain – from production to storage, distribution, transmission and end use in refuelling stations and power-to-X applications, among others.

Multiple applications

Addressing industry challenges

Other hydrogen applications to which Howden technologies are suited are pipelines, hydrogen bottle filling, green fuels (e-fuels), green steel and hydrogen liquefaction. Howden’s global reputation is built on its leading product brands. It is home to the most important brands in its field, including reciprocating (diaphragm and piston) and rotary (screw) technologies. Howden compressor technology brands such as Burton Corblin and Thomassen are installed worldwide and deliver to API standards that guide traditional processes in refinery, chemical and industrial premises. Both diaphragm and reciprocating technology are vital in all gas processing. This includes hydrogen in the mobility, industry and energy sectors through the production, distribution, storage and utilisation phases, where safety is paramount.Howden equipment and specialist teams address customers’ challenges in their industry. The total cost of ownership of operations is minimised through a focus on the full life cycle. Howden works closely with its customers to engineer the right compression solution for their processes and is focused on helping customers increase their air and gas handling efficiency and effectiveness, enabling them to make sustainable improvements in their environmental impact. A key part of the global energy transition is the decarbonisation of transport, with hydrogen offering an important pathway for heavy vehicles and long-distance mobility. Howden compression solutions have been deployed in a large number of hydrogen refuelling stations across the globe, including the world’s largest hydrogen refuelling station, located in China. With demonstrable project experience, Howden can offer engineered to order or off-the-shelf solutions that can be deployed at scale, supporting the fast development of station networks.