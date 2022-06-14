Stationary Battery Basics: Jars & Straps

There is so much terminology related to stationary batteries that it’s hard to know what everything means. So, what’s the difference between jars and straps?

Mines have a heavy reliance on different types of vehicles used on-site. These include trucks, loaders, bakkies and haulage vehicles, to name a few. Most of these require a battery to function. It therefore becomes important to understand the basics of a battery, as this can influence the overall maintenance of mine vehicles. Let’s look at some different battery types to understand more.

Transportation batteries function as start/stop batteries and the primary discharge occurs when the vehicle is started. After that, it spends the rest of the drive time recharging. Motive power batteries do not operate this way. Instead of only being used to start the machinery, there is a continual discharge. Stationary batteries are used constantly while in operation and until depleted, or until the job is done, and then recharged after use.