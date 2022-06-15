Bridgestone Mining Solutions store moves to Kathu mining town

Earlier this year, Bridgestone Southern Africa (BSAF) relocated its Bridgestone Mining Solutions store within the Northern Cape, from Postmasburg to the mining town of Kathu.

The store’s new site offers 4IR technologies, such as iTrack 2 and Toolbox, digital systems that ensure tyre safety and efficient usage management, on top of traditional tyre fitment offerings, making it the flagship store in the Mining Solutions network. “This relocation brings us closer to our mining clients in the region, so we can provide them with an enhanced service,” says Anton Wessels, commercial sales director at Bridgestone Southern Africa. Wessels further explains that the iTrack 2 is a specialised technology that is a game changer for tyre safety, and ensures the efficient use of tyres, while maximising productivity for mining clients.

In addition to moving closer to existing mining customers and new potential customers (including Mokala Mine and East Manganese, to name a few) – and thus reducing the distance for customers and improving service times – Bridgestone is also looking to enhance the working environment for employees and provide a better customer experience. Furthermore, it hopes to increase its service offering (including wheel alignment for passenger vehicles) to the general public and customers from the mining industry.