Open innovation in mining

COOi Studios has developed a point of open innovation (OI) in mining – supported by an Exxaro Resources case study launched at the 2022 Mining Indaba.

Innovation has been critical to the survival of many businesses across various sectors including mining. However, businesses have also experienced challenges that have hindered them from reaping the rewards of their innovation investment, which has in turn led to a diminished incentive to spend on innovation efforts. “The unfavourable new economic climate leaves business leaders with no choice but to identify rapid and more cost-effective ways to innovate,” explains Sandiso Sibisi, founder and director, COOi Studios. In South Africa, research, development and innovation (RDI) expenditure decreased in 2018/19 for the first time since 2009/10, as reported by the Department of Science and Innovation. The identification of collaboration-intensive research and development (R&D) projects, such as the internet of things for increased safety and productivity, should be prioritised in mining given the regression in mining safety reported December 2021 by the Minerals Council South Africa. OI enables mine companies to accelerate their digital transformation journey and provides access to innovative ideas outside their normal sphere. In so doing, mines can rapidly implement the latest innovations, saving them time and money while driving a new culture of innovation. “OI has proven itself plausible in other sectors – it would be foolish for it to not be in the business strategy of mines looking to accelerate their digital transformation,” Sibisi says.Closed innovation solves business-related challenges using internal resources, knowledge and expertise. Typical R&D functionalities are often classified into this approach to innovation. The organisation has complete control over the innovation process, and this would result in owning the developed intellectual property, where applicable.

Closed innovation by default has high patent costs, slow innovation processes due to lengthy managerial approval processes, and limited market share as it delivers uniform benefits to the consumers with no competitive advantage – in turn, leading to fewer benefits for shareholders and the market.

OI is an innovation management model that promotes collaboration with people and organisations outside the company. The term was first coined by Henry Chesborough, a Berkeley professor, to describe the belief that firms should use external as well as internal ideas, paths and capabilities to develop and market their technology. The idea is this: if knowledge that exists outside the organisation could be useful by sharing risks and rewards, the partners would be able to develop groundbreaking innovations, faster. There are different forms of OI, namely outside-in, inside-out and coupled OI. Outside-in OI draws knowledge from outside the organisation to improve the organisation’s own innovation performance. Inside-out OI looks for possibilities to share already available in-house knowledge with the external environment in a way that adds value to the organisation, including out-licensing and transfer of rights. Coupled OI is a combination of the two previously mentioned approaches. It is often narrowed down to joint development of new knowledge through collaborative partnerships where partners share their existing intellectual property to create new joint ownership on intellectual assets.