Nkwe Platinum donates school shoes to local primary schools

Nkwe Platinum Limited, under the Zijin Mining Group, donated 100 school shoes to selected primary schools within the communities around the Zijin Garatau Platinum Mine.

The school shoes were donated to the following primary schools: Setlopong Primary School in Maandagshoek, Ratau Primary School in Garatau and Lobamba Combined School in Hoepakrantz. In addition, disadvantaged from De Kom also recieved school shoes. “We are really happy to have received another batch of new school shoes for our learners. This donation really helps to restore confidence to our most disadvantaged learners to attend classes,” said Mr. Mashoeu, Head of Department of Setlopong Primary School.

This is the second time that school shoes have been donated to primary schools and underprivileged children in the mine’s communities, since 2021.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. S.J. Malatjie, principal of Ratau Primary School in Garatau said, “We are pleased to see that the school shoe donations have been implemented again this year. The recipient learners are so excited for the new shoes. It has given them hope to come to school and attend classes with dignity.” “Nkwe Platinum Limited, and the Zijin Mining Group, places high importance on the culture of learning. We are pleased to contribute to the empowerment of these learners, through the donation of school shoes, and improve their self-esteem,” said Zhiyu Fan, MD and CEO of Nkwe Platinum Limited.