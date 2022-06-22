Women and Leadership Conference recognises women in mining

The Women and Leadership Conference takes place on 30 & 31 August 2022 in Johannesburg at the Indaba Hotel, Fourways.

Organised by Pinpoint Stewards, the event forms part of the Women and Leadership Series with the motto ‘It’s DUE’ – Develop, Unite, Empower. The panel of female speakers who will address attendees at the event were all selected within the borders of South Africa to showcase local talent and leadership. – a well-established brand extension of– is one of the first partners houses to support the event. As a quarterly Special Interest Publication,has covered the topic of women in mining extensively and featured exclusive articles of phenomenal women in the mining industry. In the weeks leading up to the event, the spotlight will be on female leaders in the mining industry.will feature some influential women in the industry to recognise their journey and map a road for those who are aspiring to lead.

The ‘It’s DUE’ Women and Leadership Conference aims to motivate women in mining to not only survive, but thrive in their careers, build networks and be ‘seen’ for their contribution to the mining sector in their respective fields. Ankia Roux, co-founder of Pinpoint Stewards said, “It was a difficult task to identify and recruit speakers for the conference due to the lack of reporting on women making strides in the industry and the same women are being featured. We are hoping to ‘make the circle bigger’ by profiling more women and discovering future CEO’s, mine managers, engineering etc.”

The Minerals Council South Africa and its members have announced “stretch targets, to double the percentage of women in mining by 2025, towards a 30% to 40% representation across industry and 50% in management over the next decade”. Pinpoint Stewards believe by brining women in the industry together will not only increase dialogue in how to reach the “stretch targets” but also increase networking and career opportunities for growth. Sponsors for women empowerment in mining are invited to help support the conference by exhibiting as employers of choice for women, or fund the video-broadcasting to young women at school-level and university-level, with the aim to encourage them to choose a career in mining.