Electra Mining Africa celebrates 50 years

Electra Mining Africa and its line-up of conferences and free-to-attend seminars will be taking place from 5-9 September 2022 at the Expo Centre, Nasrec, in Johannesburg.

Interactive event and partnership with associations

Hundreds of exhibitors are ready to showcase their latest innovations, technology, products and services at Southern Africa’s biggest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power and transport trade exhibition. Industry stakeholders were disappointed that the opportunity to interact face-to-face at Electra Mining Africa in 2020 was not possible, due to the Covid-19 hiatus. It’s an exhibition viewed by industry as one of the most important events on the calendar.This year, visitors can expect an exciting interactive event with many activities planned by exhibitors and industry partners, and to also celebrate the show’s 50anniversary. In an effort to promote the importance of forklift operation and operators in the supply chain & logistics industry, Lifting Africa and LEEASA (Lifting Equipment Engineering Association of SA) will be hosting a forklift driver competition during Electra Mining Africa. The event will provide forklift operators with an opportunity to prove their driving skills, compete with others, achieve recognition as a champion and win prize money. Entries are open for all operators who have a valid forklift license and can drive either a reach truck or a counterbalance forklift truck in racking.

As in previous years, many respected associations and industry organisations will be partnering with Electra Mining Africa. Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, has confirmed that the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (SAIMM), Society for Automation Instrumentation Mechatronics and Control (SAIMC), South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC), Mining Equipment Manufacturers of South Africa (MEMSA), South African Mineral Processing Equipment Cluster (SAMPEC), the SA Institution of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE), Women in Mining South Africa (WIMSA) and LEEASA are on board as partners.

Various theme days

Electra Mining Africa and co-located shows Elenex Africa, Powerex, Transport Expo and Automation Expo will be supported by a programme of content-rich conferences including SAIMC, WiMSA Women in Mining Workshop and LEEASA Lifting Equipment Conference and SAIMechE free-to-attend seminars. Industry experts will be speaking on a range of topical and important issues. The seminars will be live-streamed to enable a wider audience to participate in the learning experience.The new ‘Theme Days’ concept launched at Electra Mining Africa 2018 was enjoyed by both exhibitors and visitors. The ‘every day a theme day’ experience will again be part of this year’s event with Automation Day, Innovation Day, Safety Day, Future Skills Day and South African Day confirmed. Electra Mining Africa is a much-needed platform for buyers and sellers to connect face-to-face again. It presents an opportunity for industry networking to take place, to build business partnerships and new connections, and for new products and services to be launched.