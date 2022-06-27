Three contractors at Impala Platinum’s Rustenburg mining operations have been affected by a strike from members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (NUMSA).The contractors are Newrak Mining, Triple M Mining and Reagetswe Mining. In a joint statement, the three companies highlighted what they felt are numerous incorrect claims that have been made by the union in respect of the operations. To the extent that the strike relates to demands for union recognition, there are different circumstances applying at the three companies. AMCU is the majority union at Reagetswe and Triple M, with NUMSA representing between 16% and 26% of employees. At Triple M, NUMSA was given limited organising rights to enable them to improve their representation. However, after 14 months, they were unable to improve their representation. In contrast, NUMSA is the largest union at Newrak and is recognised by the company. Newrak cannot offer NUMSA access rights on Impala’s property. They were however offered office facilities outside the Impala property. This offer was rejected by the trade union. Reagetswe on Tuesday won an interdict against the strike, declaring the strike unprotected and directed employees to return to work. Triple M and Newrak will be applying for interdicts during the week. “We trust NUMSA will recognise that unprotected strikes could have implications for members’ job security, and that they make the responsible decision of calling off the strike. Job security is an important issue, and the companies would like to avoid any job losses for all of their employees and the impact it would have on their livelihoods. and families. The companies are small businesses and can ill afford a loss in production. Losses this week have amounted to some R30 million,” the statement read.
Three Impala Platinum contractors affected by NUMSA strike
Dineo Phoshoko | Jun 27, 2022 | Articles Featured Industry Insight Legal, Investment & Finance News