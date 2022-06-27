Three Impala Platinum contractors affected by NUMSA strike

Three contractors at Impala Platinum’s Rustenburg mining operations have been affected by a strike from members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (NUMSA).

The contractors are Newrak Mining, Triple M Mining and Reagetswe Mining. In a joint statement, the three companies highlighted what they felt are numerous incorrect claims that have been made by the union in respect of the operations. To the extent that the strike relates to demands for union recognition, there are different circumstances applying at the three companies. AMCU is the majority union at Reagetswe and Triple M, with NUMSA representing between 16% and 26% of employees. At Triple M, NUMSA was given limited organising rights to enable them to improve their representation. However, after 14 months, they were unable to improve their representation. In contrast, NUMSA is the largest union at Newrak and is recognised by the company. Newrak cannot offer NUMSA access rights on Impala’s property. They were however offered office facilities outside the Impala property. This offer was rejected by the trade union. Reagetswe on Tuesday won an interdict against the strike, declaring the strike unprotected and directed employees to return to work. Triple M and Newrak will be applying for interdicts during the week. “We trust NUMSA will recognise that unprotected strikes could have implications for members’ job security, and that they make the responsible decision of calling off the strike. Job security is an important issue, and the companies would like to avoid any job losses for all of their employees and the impact it would have on their livelihoods. and families. The companies are small businesses and can ill afford a loss in production. Losses this week have amounted to some R30 million,” the statement read.

Clarifying false claims

This strike comes on the back of several other unprotected strikes called by NUMSA in the past year, including a two-month strike in mid-2021. “We have noted claims that NUMSA has made about ‘exploitative’ wages and working conditions. This is false, including the claim that some earn ‘R5 000 a month’. No employee earns anything near that low amount for a full month’s work.,” the statement said. According to the statement, there are also claims about a lack of benefits which were also refuted. Employees of the three companies receive medical and retirement fund benefits as well as living out allowances and funeral cover. It is essential to note that the three contractor companies are commissioned to undertake a very different type of mining from standard Impala operations. “We are hired to mine shorter-life and hence higher cost mines. This means that our cost structures are very different. One of the shafts was identified for closure by Impala in 2017 and is being mined by one of the contractor companies, preserving 3 000 jobs over the past five years.” “It would be helpful if NUMSA were to recognise these facts, and allow their members to continue to sustain the lives of the mines, their own livelihoods and the sustainability of the companies,” the statement concluded.