Mechanising alone not enough to boost mine output

For quite some time, the mining industry was regarded as a somewhat archaic and extremely labour-intensive sector; physically demanding on its workers, plagued by inefficiency and vulnerable to human error.By Arjen de Bruin* In recent years, there has been a massive move to mechanise (often used interchangeably with ‘modernise’) conventional mines; the mining sector’s equivalent of digital transformation. What is the key difference between a conventional and mechanised mine? Simply put, a conventional mine is one rooted in manual operations, and so many workers are needed to make production target. Mechanised mines typically have more machinery and better infrastructure to support digital systems, so fewer staff members are needed to produce a higher output. Or at least, that’s how the theory goes. The belief is that widespread mechanisation will revolutionise an industry in desperate need of a revamp, leading to a reduction in human error, an increase in efficiency, and ultimately an uptick in output. The Minerals Council South Africa supports this theory, stating in a 2022 paper, ‘Modernisation: Towards the mine of tomorrow’: “Modernisation will help to improve safety and health, facilitating the quest for zero harm. It will also contribute to increased skills development, employment, exports and revenue; not to mention the knock-on effect on local communities.” While this is all well and good, a problem arises when relying solely on mechanisation to modernise your operations, without taking your people along with you for the ride. Also consider that while there seems to be widespread support for the mechanisation of mines across various stakeholder groups, there is simultaneously a lack of understanding around exactly what this entails. One paper that sought to unpack the socio-economic effects of modernising hard rock mines in South Africa found that while support for mechanisation was evident, stakeholders had different levels of understanding of exactly what modernising entailed, relative to the levels of education. The takeout? Most are on board with it, but they don’t know exactly what it means for them.
Mechanising alone not enough to boost mine output
Dineo Phoshoko | Jun 28, 2022 | Health & Safety Industry Insight News Opinion Top Tech