Mechanising alone not enough to boost mine output

For quite some time, the mining industry was regarded as a somewhat archaic and extremely labour-intensive sector; physically demanding on its workers, plagued by inefficiency and vulnerable to human error.

In recent years, there has been a massive move to mechanise (often used interchangeably with ‘modernise’) conventional mines; the mining sector’s equivalent of digital transformation . What is the key difference between a conventional and mechanised mine? Simply put, a conventional mine is one rooted in manual operations, and so many workers are needed to make production target. Mechanised mines typically have more machinery and better infrastructure to support digital systems, so fewer staff members are needed to produce a higher output. Or at least, that’s how the theory goes. The belief is that widespread mechanisation will revolutionise an industry in desperate need of a revamp, leading to a reduction in human error, an increase in efficiency, and ultimately an uptick in output. The Minerals Council South Africa supports this theory, stating in a 2022 paper, ‘Modernisation: Towards the mine of tomorrow’: “Modernisation will help to improve safety and health, facilitating the quest for zero harm. It will also contribute to increased skills development, employment, exports and revenue; not to mention the knock-on effect on local communities.” While this is all well and good, a problem arises when relying solely on mechanisation to modernise your operations, without taking your people along with you for the ride. Also consider that while there seems to be widespread support for the mechanisation of mines across various stakeholder groups, there is simultaneously a lack of understanding around exactly what this entails. One paper that sought to unpack the socio-economic effects of modernising hard rock mines in South Africa found that while support for mechanisation was evident, stakeholders had different levels of understanding of exactly what modernising entailed, relative to the levels of education. The takeout? Most are on board with it, but they don’t know exactly what it means for them.

Optimising mine output

Arjen de Bruin from OIM Consulting (Credit: Mont Fur Fine Photography)



At OIM, we specialise in coaching programmes aimed at the mining sector with the goal of optimising output. We see many mechanised mines, yet our clients still face a large degree of inefficiency, which is why we're onboarded to implement our programme. Many of the mechanised mines that have engaged us were missing their planned targets by more than 20%. The reality is that mechanised mines are not delivering on the promises of genuine modernisation, with all figures pointing to the fact that there is significant room for improvement.Ultimately, you need the understanding and buy-in of all your stakeholders – including your workers – if you are to reap the full benefit of mechanisation to improve production and reduce safety issues. Genuine transformation – or modernisation – means that operational hurdles are overcome, through aligning the organisation to the mechanisation strategy. As another example, one of our gold mines had been mechanised for decades, yet it was still making a loss for more than 11 years. Upon roll-out of our programme, we were able to lift production by 40% through effective front-line leader coaching. Mechanising or digitising a mine alone will not build operational efficiency. You need to start with the supervisor – the person who carries your culture, engages the team and ensures that your daily targets are achieved. You can have all the technology in the world, but without gearing the organisation towards a new way of working, you will not be able to consistently deliver on your strategy.