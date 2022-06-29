The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) members working at Triple M, Reagetswe, and Newrak have suspended the strike at Newrak mining company following a general meeting.NUMSA was successful in stopping an attempted to interdict the strike. The judge dismissed Newraks application for an interdict on Friday 24 June 2022 – with the judge saying the strike was lawful and ordered that Newrak must engage Implats to allow NUMSA to access the workplace. NUMSA has the right to represent workers inside Implats and hold meetings. According to a statement, members agreed to suspend the strike at Newrak to allow for talks between the employer and the union to resolve these issues. A meeting was held with Newrak on Tuesday 28 June and the outcome of that meeting would determine whether the strike continued or not. The strike at Reagetswe and Triple M has been interdicted and therefore strikes at both these companies have been suspended as well with workers have returning to work.
NUMSA suspends strike at Reagetswe, Triple M and Newrak
Dineo Phoshoko | Jun 29, 2022 | Featured Industry Insight Legal, Investment & Finance News