Implats and AMCU agree on five-year wage agreements

Impala Platinum (Implats) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) have signed a historic five-year wage agreements for Implats’ operating subsidiaries – Impala Rustenburg and Marula.The settlement is effective from 1 July 2022 and marks the first time Implats has secured and signed a wage agreement before it expires. AMCU is the majority union at Impala Rustenburg and Marula, and Implats’ recognition agreement with AMCU dates back to when it was signed in July 2013. “We are enormously pleased with the outcome and the successful conclusion of this process. Our commitment to fair and constructive engagement with all parties underpinned our negotiations, and they were undertaken in a respectful and caring manner and conducted transparently and without disruption,” said Nico Muller, Implats Chief Executive. He further highlighted that the Implats wage task team and the AMCU leadership structures must be commended for this maturing relationship, one which will continue to be built to the benefit of employees and the sustainability of operations. The settlement is effective from 1 July 2022 and assures employees of increases to all major components of remuneration over the next five years including basic salaries, living-out and home-ownership allowances, medical aid and pension fund contributions. The agreement is in line with current mining inflation of 6.5% and considers the sustained inflationary pressures faced by employees.
Dineo Phoshoko | Jul 1, 2022