Deep-South looking to expand into the Zambian Copper belt

Deep-South Resources announced that it reached an agreement with World Class Minerals Venture (WCMV) to acquire up to 80% undivided interest in three copper large scale exploration licences in the center of the Zambian Copper belt.

Data Acquisition

Finder’s fee

Mining licences

Luanshya West project (LEL 23247)

WCMV granted Deep-South the sole and exclusive right to acquire up to an 80% undivided interest over a period of five (5) years following the execution of the option agreement in the Licences LEL 23246, LEL 23247 and LEL 23248 in Zambia. Pursuant to the option agreement, Deep-South must make a cash payment of $150 000, the issuance of a total 1.75 million common shares of the company and total work expenditures of $3 000 000. To date, Deep-South has already paid a total amount of USD $30 000 and issued 500 000 common shares. During the option agreement, the other payments will be made as follows:Before the end of the second anniversary of the option agreement, Deep-South will also complete the collection and analysis of 100 soil samples over the identified anomalies on Licence LEL 23246 and 350 soil samples over the identified targets on each of Licences LEL 23247 and LEL 23248. Deep-South will then decide whether to proceed with more intensive sampling or to evaluate any drilling targets. Upon completion of the payments due in the second year, Deep-South will have acquired an undivided interest in 51% of the licences.In connection with the Option Agreement, Deep-South has acquired all the exploration data for the licences held by geological consultant, Nathan Sabao, by entering into a mining exploration data agreement dated March 28, 2022. Deep-South will issue 500 000 Common Shares to the geological consultant. Furthermore, on the first anniversary of the mining exploration data agreement, the geological consultant will transfer to Deep-South all the exploration data for the Licences in consideration of the issuance of a further 500 000 common sharesIn connection with the entering into the option agreement and the mining exploration data agreement, Deep-South has issued 300 000 Common Shares as a finder’s fee to Gestion Karl Mansour, an arm’s length party to the company and WCMV. 50 000 Common Shares will be issued to Gestion Karl Mansour at the same time the payments described above for Year 3 of the option agreement are made. All securities to be issued in connection with the option agreement, the mining exploration data agreement and the finder’s fee will be subject to a hold period of 4 months and one day from their date of issuance.The center of the Zambian Copper belt is one of the most prolific copper belts in the world. The agreement between Deep-South and WCMV is centred around three copper large scale exploration licences.The licence is situated in the center of the Zambian Copper belt which forms part of the Central African Copper belt, one of the most prolific copper belts in the world. The large exploration licence covers 5 423.26 hectares (54.24km²).

The project prospectivity is based on the location of the subject property over the unconformable contact zone between basement granites and Lower Roan Group sediments where most copper belt mines in both Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are located. This prospectivity is reinforced by a positive series of coincident soil geochemical anomalies over the contact zone.

Chililabombwe project (LEL 23247)

Mpongwe project (LEL 23248)

The project area is close to established copper / cobalt mines with Chibuluma mine some 35Km to the north-east, Chambishi mine 41Km north-northeast, N’changa mine 53Km north-northwest and Luanshya mine some 40Km east-southeast from the centre of the project area. Some 850 soil samples and some geophysical data were collected over the subject property by Teal (a subsidiary of African Rainbow Minerals Ltd) between 2007 and 2009. The airborne geophysical data was evaluated by the geophysical consultant K. P. Knupp on behalf of Teal. Knupp identified a total of 11 targets for strata- bound vein-hosted Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, Ni, Ag and Au mineralisation and 1 target for stratiform Cu-Co mineralisation over the larger exploration property then held by Teal.The licence is situated in the north of the Zambia Copper belt near the DRC border. The Large Exploration Licence covers 2 200 hectares (22.5km²). The project prospectivity is based on the location of the subject property over the unconformable contact zone between basement granites and Lower Roan Group sediments where most copper belt mines in both Zambia and the DRC are located. The project area is close to established copper / cobalt mines with Konkola mine 12 km west and the Lubambe mine 30 km to the north-west from the center of the project areaThe licence is situated in the center of the Zambian Copper belt. The Large Exploration Licence covers 67 500 hectares (675km²). The project prospectivity is based on the location of the subject property over the unconformable contact zone between basement granites and Lower Roan Group sediments where most copper belt mines in both Zambia and the DRC are located. More information about the Licences and the planned programs will be disclosed after the transaction is concluded.