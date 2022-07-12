DBSA signs MoU with Council for Geoscience

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Council for Geoscience (CGS). The momentous occasion took place during the 2022 Mining Indaba at the Cape Town ICC.

By Dineo Phoshoko

Areas of interest

Mosa Mabuza (left) with Patrick Dlamini (right) during the MoU signing ceremony at the 2022 Mining Indaba

With a mandate to promote economic growth as well as regional integration for sustainable development projects and programmes in South Africa, SADC and the wider Sub-Saharan Africa, the MoU will accelerate partnerships to promote a holistic and programmatic approach to infrastructure development using Geoscience capabilities. Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, DBSA CEO Patrick Dlamini was excited about the newly formed partnership. “It’s long overdue because it is something that really holds so much promise for scientifically mapping and unlocking areas of major economic development in our vast mineral landscape.”This partnership will see the two institutions collaborate on various areas related to infrastructure development and other areas of interest such as carbon utilisation capture and storage. “I’m excited about the possibilities of carbon utilisation capture and storage,” Dlamini said. He explained that it focused on capturing carbon dioxide before it is released into the atmosphere, and then using it for a variety of chemical components and building materials.The timing of the partnership could not be better as there are currently a lot of discussions about the green economy and net zero emissions by 2050 – a goal which has been committed to by South Africa as well as public and private institutions. In addition, there are also lots of conversations about how the Just Transition talks about the strategic initiatives associated with minimising and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.

Prioritising infrastructure development

WATCH: MoU signing ceremony

Mosa Mabuza, CEO of the CGS explained that the signing of the MoU marked an incredible day for both the CGS and the DBSA. “There are a number of areas that we are looking at pulling our respective strengths and pulling together so that we can epitomize the African saying that: If you want to go somewhere far, you go together,” Mabuza said. He added that the two entities would be able to find synergies in areas to co-operate and areas of mutual benefit to identify critical programmes that would define the development trajectory to serve the people of South Africa and the SADC region optimally. “One of the critical programmes that we are looking at is collaboration on infrastructure development – using and pulling the expertise that we have to identify how we can support infrastructure development programmes,” Mabuza explained. Dlamini further explained that the DBSA’s Infrastructure Delivery Division offers engineering services for national, provincial and local government. He added that CGS’s services in this aspect – such as the geotechnical surveys – would benefit South Africa. “These are exciting times for us. As the Council for Geoscience, we believe that this collaboration with [the] DBSA marks a new era of collaboration and growth. We consider DBSA a strategic partner to the Council for Geoscience,” said Mabuza. In his response, Dlamini was equally excited adding that the DBSA was a reliable institution that could be counted on.