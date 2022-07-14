Speakers confirmed for upcoming Women & Leadership in Mining Conference

‘It’s DUE’ – Develop, Unite, Empower is the theme of the women & leadership programmes organised by Pinpoint Stewards. This time they zone in on profiling women in the South African mining sector and hope to not only recognize the current leaders but discover new upcoming leaders within the sector.“That is where our media partner comes in,” explains Sudhira Sewsunker, co-founder of Pinpoint Stewards. “Inside Mining is a key component to ensure equal reporting on women who have made strides in the mining sector and bring forward, new upcoming leadership by sharing their achievements.” The Women & Leadership in Mining Conference will take place on 30 & 31 August 2022, in Johannesburg at the Indaba Hotel, Fourways. Mining companies are encouraged to send their women empowerment units to attend, network and be inspirited to lead to reaching stretch targets in transforming the mining sector. In the weeks leading up to the conference Inside Mining will profile women speaking at the conference to encourage others to choose a career in mining and lead in a male-populated sector.
Speakers participating at the conferenceFour companies who are included in the ‘2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index’ will be speaking at the conference and share their insights: Two exceptional women from Exxaro Resources, Dr. Annamaré Wolmarans, manager: information management, and Moshibudi Mokgashi, manager: mining development, P&O will respectively discuss how to be a mentor and what to look for in a mentor and what it means to have more women occupy critical leadership positions, both Dr. Wolmarans and Mokgashi received a ‘Modernisation Heroes award’.
Interventions undertaken by the industry to fight GBV and harassment in the workplace will also be addressed by Dr. Annelie Gildenhuys, director at Aequitas Consulting. She will also discuss how mines can use their mining infrastructure and reporting mechanisms to prevent misconduct against women. These are more speakers and industry topics attendees can look forward to.
Dineo Phaladi-Magwaza, one of the first female mine overseers and currently the mine modernisation specialist, Group Mining, Anglo American, will speak on the modernization of mining and how a person and machine can work side-by-side.
Nandi Sibanyoni, executive head: SHEPS at Anglo American’s Kumba Iron Ore will discuss women’s contribution to a sustainable mining industry. She achieved 100% injury-free days during her reigns and has mentored many young professionals.