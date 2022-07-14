Home

Speakers confirmed for upcoming Women & Leadership in Mining Conference

| Jul 14, 2022 | Event News Industry Insight News Women in Mining
‘It’s DUE’ – Develop, Unite, Empower is the theme of the women & leadership programmes organised by Pinpoint Stewards. This time they zone in on profiling women in the South African mining sector and hope to not only recognize the current leaders but discover new upcoming leaders within the sector.

“That is where our media partner comes in,” explains Sudhira Sewsunker, co-founder of Pinpoint Stewards. “Inside Mining is a key component to ensure equal reporting on women who have made strides in the mining sector and bring forward, new upcoming leadership by sharing their achievements.”

The Women & Leadership in Mining Conference will take place on 30 & 31 August 2022, in Johannesburg at the Indaba Hotel, Fourways. Mining companies are encouraged to send their women empowerment units to attend, network and be inspirited to lead to reaching stretch targets in transforming the mining sector.  

In the weeks leading up to the conference Inside Mining will profile women speaking at the conference to encourage others to choose a career in mining and lead in a male-populated sector.

Speakers participating at the conference

Four companies who are included in the ‘2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index’ will be speaking at the conference and share their insights:

Two exceptional women from Exxaro Resources, Dr. Annamaré Wolmarans, manager: information management, and Moshibudi Mokgashi, manager: mining development, P&O will respectively discuss how to be a mentor and what to look for in a mentor and what it means to have more women occupy critical leadership positions, both Dr. Wolmarans and Mokgashi received a ‘Modernisation Heroes award’.

Moshibudi Mokgashi
Dr. Annamaré Wolmarans
Interventions undertaken by the industry to fight GBV and harassment in the workplace will also be addressed by Dr. Annelie Gildenhuys, director at Aequitas Consulting. She will also discuss how mines can use their mining infrastructure and reporting mechanisms to prevent misconduct against women. These are more speakers and industry topics attendees can look forward to.

Dr. Annelie Gildenhuys
Dineo Phaladi-Magwaza, one of the first female mine overseers and currently the mine modernisation specialist, Group Mining, Anglo American, will speak on the modernization of mining and how a person and machine can work side-by-side. 

Dineo Phaladi-Magwaza
Nandi Sibanyoni, executive head: SHEPS at Anglo American’s Kumba Iron Ore will discuss women’s contribution to a sustainable mining industry. She achieved 100% injury-free days during her reigns and has mentored many young professionals.

Nandi Sibanyoni

More than just a conference

Selected beneficiaries will receive a percentage of profits from the conference organisers – they include Lighthouse Baby Shelter, WiMSA and Exit Survivor Foundation. Pinpoint Stewards aims to support the fight against GBV and also ensure opportunity for women through supporting mentorship initiatives.

Pinpoint Stewards, an all-women-owned level two B-BBEE company, will aim to make the conference available to all universities and high schools, connection through video conferencing, as part of supporting young women to lead and choose a career in mining. Interested parties are called to contact them.

About the organisers

Pinpoint Stewards have 20 years of experience in research, management and arranging onsite and online training platforms. They are a 100% women-owned, Level 2 B-BBEE company. For more information and the full conference brochure and activities planned contact info@pinpointstewards.co.za

Cost R7000 Excl VAT when registering before 29 July 2022

