Speakers confirmed for upcoming Women & Leadership in Mining Conference

‘It’s DUE’ – Develop, Unite, Empower is the theme of the women & leadership programmes organised by Pinpoint Stewards. This time they zone in on profiling women in the South African mining sector and hope to not only recognize the current leaders but discover new upcoming leaders within the sector.

Speakers participating at the conference

Moshibudi Mokgashi Dr. Annamaré Wolmarans

Interventions undertaken by the industry to fight GBV and harassment in the workplace will also be addressed by Dr. Annelie Gildenhuys, director at Aequitas Consulting. She will also discuss how mines can use their mining infrastructure and reporting mechanisms to prevent misconduct against women. These are more speakers and industry topics attendees can look forward to. Dr. Annelie Gildenhuys

Dineo Phaladi-Magwaza, one of the first female mine overseers and currently the mine modernisation specialist, Group Mining, Anglo American, will speak on the modernization of mining and how a person and machine can work side-by-side. Dineo Phaladi-Magwaza

Nandi Sibanyoni, executive head: SHEPS at Anglo American’s Kumba Iron Ore will discuss women’s contribution to a sustainable mining industry. She achieved 100% injury-free days during her reigns and has mentored many young professionals. Nandi Sibanyoni

More than just a conference