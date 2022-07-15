Geographical Information System course for the future workforce

Geographical Information System (GIS) platforms are becoming the preferred platform for visualising and analysing mining data in multiple dimensions, making the Wits Mining Institute’s (WMI) upcoming GIS course a must-attend for mining professionals.

Skills of the 21st century

Due to the high demand for the course at an international level, this year the course – GIS for 21st Century Mining – will be held online, from 17 to 19 August 2022. The course material has been developed around applications and lessons emerging from research done at the Sibanye-Stillwater digital mining laboratory (DigiMine), the WMI’s flagship project. The course is aimed at people working in the mining sector, government and academia, and will cover applications throughout the mining value chain. “GIS provides spatial solutions and services that are based on evidence as well as scenarios to facilitate intelligent decision-making for the mining industry,” said M Ahsan Mahboob, the head of the DigiMine at WMI. “The course will provide hands-on training in advanced GIS software to address complex challenges and ensure reliability and sustainability of the mining industry in the 4Industrial Revolution.”Mahboob emphasised that GIS proficiency in aspects of mineral resource management will assist in improving efficiency, health and safety, profitability and sustainable utilisation of assets.

Dr Iqra Atif, Senior Lecturer of the School of Geography, Archaeology and Environmental Sciences at Wits University, highlighted that, “GIS is a desirable skill of 21st century, hence, a number of students possessing this skill have been hired while still in the program”.