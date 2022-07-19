Engen & SBPM collaborate to assist matric leaners in the North West

Engen has partnered with Siyanda Bakgatla Platinum Mines (SBPM) to help 220 matric leaners prepare for their upcoming preliminary and final exams by attending an intensive five-day study camp during the July school holidays.The Grade 12 learners are from 15 schools located in Bakgatla Ba Kgafela Tribal Authority (BBKTA) villages of the Moses Kotane Local Municipality in South Africa’s North West Province. The study camp took place from 10-15 July 2022 at Rustenburg Kloof, with experienced teachers on hand to offer tutoring and learner support in mathematics, physical science, accounting, economics, business studies and life sciences. All 220 learners received free transport and accommodation as well as three meals a day, study guides and stationery, and beanies and scarves to help beat the winter cold. Learners also received assistance with applications to various universities across the country.
Engen Maths and Science School programmeEngen is committed to providing ongoing assistance to young South Africans via targeted social investments such as its flagship Engen Maths and Science School (EMSS) programme, learnerships and bursaries and its graduate development programme. “At Engen, we want to empower learners to reach their full potential and prepare them for the modern world,” commented Engen’s General Manager: Lubricants, Sharveen Maharaj. “This is why we are extremely excited to partner with Siyanda Bakgatla Platinum Mines to play a small role in moulding our future generations,” he added. Engen’s long running EMSS programme provides extra tuition in mathematics and science – ‘gateway’ subjects which are considered critical in addressing South Africa’s technical and engineering skills shortage as well as spurring economic growth and development. “Kicking off 33 years ago, EMSS is central to Engen’s efforts to contribute to the growth and transformation of our country,” Maharaj added.
Grade 12 winter campLike Engen, SBPM are also committed to social upliftment through education and skills development in the communities in which their operations are located. SBPM have successfully partnered with the Department Education and the BBKTA to host the Grade 12 Winter Camp for the past four years. “As a company, we have consecutively spent over R3 million for the past four years for the Winter and Spring Camp for Grade 12 learners from our host communities,” said Hope Tyira, SBPM’s Executive Head: Sustainable Development. “For the mine it is exciting to foster new partnerships with companies such as Engen because sustainability and local economic development of our communities requires integrated stakeholder mobilisation,” explained Tyira. Through its Social and Labour Plan, SBPM has been able to improve schools’ infrastructure by investing more than R20 million to upgrade classrooms, ablution facilities as well as administration blocks at schools in the North West. “These interventions have enabled access to an improved learning and teaching environment,” added Tyira.
Building future leadersBoth Engen and Siyanda Bakgatla Platinum Mine are firmly committed to building tomorrow’s leaders by ensuring that South Africa’s youth are well prepared for a rapidly changing world and empowered to reach their full potential. In 2021, Engen invested R11.9 million in Learnerships and Bursaries, whilst also continuing to provide free supplementary Maths, Science and Technology tuition to approximately 1 800 under-privileged Grade 10-12 learners across South Africa through the Engen Maths and Science (EMSS) School programme. EMSS classes are currently held every Saturday at ten locations across South Africa, including: Cape Town (Belgravia Secondary and Manzomthombo Secondary School), Port Elizabeth, East London, Cala and Johannesburg, and in KwaZulu-Natal at Fairvale High School, Ganges High School, Howard College, and Mangosuthu University of Technology.
Grade 12 winter camp BBKTA schools
- Nkobong
- Mochudi
- Gaopotlake
- Makoba
- Kgalatlowe
- Tidimane
- Sedibelo
- Raphurele
- Ramotshodi
- Makuka
- Tshomankane
- Kgamanyane
- Tshaile
- Manamakgoteng
- Lerome