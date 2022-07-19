Engen & SBPM collaborate to assist matric leaners in the North West

Engen has partnered with Siyanda Bakgatla Platinum Mines (SBPM) to help 220 matric leaners prepare for their upcoming preliminary and final exams by attending an intensive five-day study camp during the July school holidays.

Engen Maths and Science School programme

The Grade 12 learners are from 15 schools located in Bakgatla Ba Kgafela Tribal Authority (BBKTA) villages of the Moses Kotane Local Municipality in South Africa’s North West Province. The study camp took place from 10-15 July 2022 at Rustenburg Kloof, with experienced teachers on hand to offer tutoring and learner support in mathematics, physical science, accounting, economics, business studies and life sciences. All 220 learners received free transport and accommodation as well as three meals a day, study guides and stationery, and beanies and scarves to help beat the winter cold. Learners also received assistance with applications to various universities across the country.Engen is committed to providing ongoing assistance to young South Africans via targeted social investments such as its flagship Engen Maths and Science School (EMSS) programme, learnerships and bursaries and its graduate development programme. “At Engen, we want to empower learners to reach their full potential and prepare them for the modern world,” commented Engen’s General Manager: Lubricants, Sharveen Maharaj. “This is why we are extremely excited to partner with Siyanda Bakgatla Platinum Mines to play a small role in moulding our future generations,” he added. Engen’s long running EMSS programme provides extra tuition in mathematics and science – ‘gateway’ subjects which are considered critical in addressing South Africa’s technical and engineering skills shortage as well as spurring economic growth and development. “Kicking off 33 years ago, EMSS is central to Engen’s efforts to contribute to the growth and transformation of our country,” Maharaj added.

Grade 12 learners at the winter camp

Grade 12 winter camp

Building future leaders

Grade 12 winter camp BBKTA schools

Nkobong Mochudi Gaopotlake Makoba Kgalatlowe Tidimane Sedibelo Raphurele Ramotshodi Makuka Tshomankane Kgamanyane Tshaile Manamakgoteng Lerome