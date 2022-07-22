Setting science-based targets for reduced emissions

Axis Communications has committed to setting company-wide emissions reduction targets in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which aims to drive ambitious climate action across the private sector globally.

Science Based Targets initiative

As part of the initiative, Axis has committed to setting science-based emissions reduction targets in line with the level of decarbonisation required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement – to limit global warming to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C. Ray Mauritsson, Axis CEO, commented, “There can be no debate that urgent action is required to address climate change. As a signee of the UN Global Compact, our commitment to set science-based emissions reduction targets is a logical next step in our ongoing work to reduce the environmental impact of our business operations. We know that the targets we set will be ambitious and challenging – not only for us but for our supply chain – but we’re also clear that meeting this challenge is imperative for every business.”The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies and financial institutions across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050. The initiative is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.

Carl Trotzig, Director, Quality & Environment at Axis, said, “Over the next year we’ll be looking to have a science-based emissions reduction target ratified by the SBTi which will cover not only our own business but also our upstream and downstream value chain. This scope will mean that every aspect of our business – from the raw materials used in component manufacturing to the approach to recycling products at their end-of-life – will need to demonstrably contribute to the achievement of the emissions reduction target.”

Axis’s commitment to developing science-based emissions reduction targets reflects the organization’s ongoing initiatives to reduce its environmental impact. The company’s efforts support three pillars: beating climate change, protecting natural resources, and protecting ecosystems.