New gold discovery at Kookynie Gold Project

ASX-listed Carnavale Resources has discovered a broad, near-surface, high-grade zone of gold mineralisation at the McTavish North target from its latest round of drilling at the high-grade the Kookynie Gold Project in the Goldfields region of Western Australia.

The Kookynie Gold Project is located 160km north of Kalgoorlie and is situated along strike and adjacent to Nex Metals’ and Metalicity’s high-grade gold deposits in the area. “We are delighted to have discovered a new high-grade lode at McTavish North with the first RC drill holes into the prospect,” commented Humphrey Hale, Carnavale CEO. Carnavale’s maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the McTavish North prospect at the Kookynie Gold Project has delivered a new, shallow, high-grade gold discovery with an intersection of 11m @ 14.30 g/t in MNRC005 from 51m. This also includes 1m @ 43.3g/t from 52m and 2m @ 44.17g/t from 55m. The high-grade intersection in MNRC005 sits within a steeply dipping quartz vein 25m directly beneath the previous high-grade intercept of 2m @ 4.64g/t in aircore hole KOAC356

The company also completed 16 RC holes at the McTavish East prospect to expand previously discovered high-grade lodes on a 40m spacing to depths of 250m below surface. This drilling intersected further high-grade gold including:

4m @ 18.59g/t from 122m in MERC024

7m @ 6.98g/t from 225m in MERC030

2m @ 18.77g/t from 168m in MERC036

4m @ 10.67g/t from 55m in MERC031

What is next?

The drilling at McTavish Easthas resulted in a 100m increase in the strike extent, to define an area of 350m x 200m which also remains open at depth.A separate aircore drilling program has been completed to expand the high-grade McTavish East discovery between McTavish East and Champion South and results are expected in the current quarter. Three diamond holes for a total of 491m have also been completed, targeting extensions of existing mineralisation, and results are expected in the current quarter. “In the meantime, CAV hasn’t slowed down and has recently completed aircore and diamond drilling targeting the prospective corridor between McTavish East to Champion South,” Hale concluded.