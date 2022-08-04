SA’s mining sector continues to make safety and health inroads

According to the Minerals Council South Africa, the mining industry in South Africa has made inroads into key health and safety challenges, however, there is a lot of work to be done in collaboration with various stakeholders.

Important stakeholders to collaborate with include the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) and organised labour. There have been historic firsts on the safety front, with no fatalities caused by falls of ground at South Africa’s underground gold and platinum mines in the first seven months of the year, while there have been no deaths associated with trackless mobile machinery across the industry in the first six months of the year. The Minerals Council’s CEO Zero Harm Leadership Forum has agreed to a six-pillar Fall of Ground Action Plan (FOGAP) in conjunction with professional mining associations for its members to implement to address these incidents. The Action Plan, approved in July 2021, includes a financial investment of R46 million over five years. The Minerals Council introduced a special project in 2017 focusing on industry alignment in the development of collision prevention systems (CPS) technologies, resulting in a reduction of trackless mobile machinery fatalities. These two aspects of mining have traditionally been a large source of fatalities in South Africa and have come under intense focus by the Minerals Council, its 78 members, the DMRE and unions.At Wednesday’s National Day of Health and Safety in Mining 2022, Minerals Council leadership represented by its President, Nolitha Fakude, CEO Roger Baxter and Chair of the CEO Zero Harm Leadership Forum Themba Mkhwanazi outlined the areas of progress and flagged challenges in achieving zero harm in the mining industry. “On behalf of the industry I would like to thank our regulator and our colleagues in labour in assisting to turn around this health and safety ship. It is heartening that when it comes to safety and health that we work together because we are aware of our common goals,” said Fakude. “My greatest wish is that when we meet again this time next year, we will be able to say to each other we have stepped up to the challenge together and turned the tide of fatalities, injuries, diseases and gender-based violence in the industry,” she said. The Minerals Council and its members have a zero-tolerance policy as regards gender-based violence and femicide. It is a core focus area for the industry to ensure women are safe and feel safe at work. The mining industry has reported 25 fatalities in the year to date compared to 29 in the same period a year earlier, a 14% reduction. While the trend is encouraging, Mkhwanazi said the number was unacceptable and there was a long way to go to achieve the target of zero harm. On the health front, there was a 35.7% decrease in reported occupational health diseases to 2,013 in 2020 from 3,130 in 2019. The incidence of diseases declined across all categories, with the biggest decline seen in coal workers’ pneumoconiosis and pulmonary TB. The industry had a 44.6% decline in cases of TB to 849 in 2020 from 1,533 in 2019.

The 2024 Milestone target of no pieces of equipment emitting noise of more than 107 decibels suggests that the Minerals Council member companies are on track to achieve the Milestone target. The industry has run noise workshops, to improve the quality of noise measurements and the reporting of the results.