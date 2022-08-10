A gathering for women in mining during women’s month

Women in mining will gather this month, at the Women & Leadership in Mining Conference taking place on 30 & 31 August 2022, in Johannesburg at the Indaba Hotel, Fourways.

“It’s DUE” – Develop, Unite, Empower is the theme of the conference organised by Pinpoint Stewards a 100% women owned company. “We are overwhelmed with the amount of mining companies who have registered groups of women to attend, showing their commitment to raise the gender agenda towards equal opportunity for women,” says Ankia Roux, co-owner at Pinpoint Stewards . The conference is not all work, no play. After a powerful line-up of speakers from organisations including Anglo American, Kumba Iron Ore, NG Global, Mintek, Ditsogo Engineering, Seriti, Vergenoeg Mining, Exxaro Resources, Sasol and Briony Liber coaching and consulting. Delegates will have time after each day of the conference to network, during a Spier Wine tasting and chocolate pairing experience, as well as a movie night to end the final day of the conference.

“To celebrate women’s month, each delegate will also receive a pamper hamper when registering for the conference – our way to celebrate and thank women in mining for paving the way, for others to follow. If you have not registered, please do so before 22 August 2022 for us to ensure you are catered for,” adds Roux.