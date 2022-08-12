Electra Mining Africa: New features, products and learning

Celebrating 50 years this year, Electra Mining Africa is pulling out all the stops to deliver an event that continues to serve as an essential and valuable meeting place for industry stakeholders.A place where buyers and sellers come together to connect face-to-face and where innovative products, services and technologies are revealed. During the five days of the show thousands of people will connect across industries, thousands of products will be on display and thousands of face-to-face interactions will take place. Over 650 companies will be exhibiting this year. With machinery and equipment on display often high-value items, the show offers a platform for buyers to get up close to the products, see the quality, speak to technical experts and view the live demonstrations. It also offers the opportunity to compare products and brands. “There’s a lot that visitors can expect at this year’s Electra Mining Africa,” said Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, organisers of the show. “As a 5-in-1 trade show, it covers everything from mining, electrical and automation to manufacturing, power and transport. So there’s a lot to see for everyone in those fields.” Hefer added that the halls are broadly categorised across these sectors whilst the vast outdoor exhibit area generally lends itself to pump and valve exhibits and water activations and those activations with moving parts, like materials handling. “We have colour coded the outside areas to enable easier navigation for visitors.” The automation technology hall is a big addition for the show and is expected to draw a lot of interest. Hefer is delighted to have the support of the SAIMC (the Society for Automation Instrumentation Mechatronics and Control) and values their endorsement and involvement. Automation focussed free-to-attend seminars will take place in Hall 7, hosted by the SAIMC, most of which are accredited and offer CPD points to those that attend.
International participation includes the Austrian, Belgium, German and Italian Pavilions as well as exhibitors from India, Chile, France, Australia, USA, Taiwan, Turkey, Switzerland, UK, Poland and Canada.