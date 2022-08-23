Rainbow Rare Earths has entered into a Master Agreement with OCP S.A. (OCP) and Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P), to further investigate and develop the optimal technique for the extraction of rare earth elements from phosphogypsum.“We are delighted to enter this Agreement with such innovative partners and believe their significant knowledge of phosphogypsum processing fits well with our own technical expertise in rare earths processing,” said George Bennett, Rainbow Rare Earths CEO. Phosphogypsum contains rare earths as a by-product of phosphoric acid production. OCP together with the innovative research carried out by UM6P, have built up significant IP assets, know-how and expertise in the field of phosphogypsum processing. This provides a synergistic opportunity for joint development with Rainbow, given Rainbow’s expertise and intellectual property on rare earths extraction and processing gained from work carried out to date at Phalaborwa completed with the separation technology licensed from K-Technologies (K-Tech), the process technologies company based in Florida, USA. OCP and UM6P will contribute with their respective expertise, including adapted complementary separation technologies.
Rainbow Rare Earths explores extraction of rare earth elements from phosphogypsum
