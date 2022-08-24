Addressing the PPE gender gap to honour women in industry

Technology ready to create SA’s mines of the future Three major trends – electrification, digitalisation, and automation – offer South Africa’s mining industry the opportunity to increase safety and productivity, and shape ‘the mine of the future’. By John Manuell* South African mining houses must... Read More

Fatality at Harmony’s Kusasalethu mine The mining industry has suffered yet another fatality following a winch related incident which claimed the life of a Harmony Gold employee. The incident occurred on Friday morning at Harmony’s Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville, in the Gauteng... Read More