Delba Electrical certified as an approved Siemens Large Drives partner

Delba Electrical has been recently certified as an approved partner which includes field & repair services for Siemens Large Drives High Voltage Motor portfolio in South Africa, East Africa, Nigeria and Ghana, as well as certification as a Service Delivery Partner for the repair of Siemens Mobile Mining Rotating Equipment.

“Spanning over a 7-year partnership, Siemens Large Drives is proud to have Delba Electrical on board as a trusted partner for this Industry service. This qualification process requires stringent Partner certification assessments conducted by Siemens at Delba Electricals’ world class facilities in South Africa”, explains Tim Walwyn, country CEO for Siemens Large Drives in South Africa. Delba’s certification is significant to the business, and we value their ongoing support and look forward to exploring new opportunities as part of our partnership”. Delba Electrical will benefit from ongoing service module training and support through the world-wide Siemens network in order to perform the authorized services, including full access to original spare parts and technical support.

Dave Balocco, of Delba Electrical MD explains, “We are proud to have been awarded this prestigious certification as an Approved Partner by Siemens Large Drives. This certification is proof that we are an entrusted partner with the highest quality of Repair, Field Service and Maintenance support for the wide range of products offered by Siemens Large Drives in the field of High Voltage-Motor technology. Delba Electrical is committed to providing a high quality of technical service with its process related expertise. We look forward to this solid partnership and collaborating further with Siemens in delivering customer service excellence”.

Siemens Large Drives is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of medium voltage motors and converters. These products form the basis for drive systems optimised for a wide range of industries and applications. In the field of test benches, mining and cement, the portfolio is expanded to include complete solutions including electrification and automation. Digitalization solutions and the extensive global services complete the range.