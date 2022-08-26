Women making their mark in mining

The Women and Leadership Conference takes place on 30 and 31 August 2022 in Johannesburg at the Indaba Hotel, Fourways. Inside Mining magazine features some of the women on the panel of female speakers participating in the event.

“We need a world where women can reach their full potential” – Caroline Shirindza

Organised by Pinpoint Stewards , the event forms part of the Women and Leadership Series with the motto ‘It’s DUE – Develop, Unite, Empower’. The panel of female speakers who are to address attendees at the event were all selected within the borders of South Africa to showcase local talent and leadership.editor Dineo Phoshoko interviews some of these remarkable women.Having been born and bred in the mining community of Ba-Phalaborwa, a career in the mining industry was a natural progression for Caroline Shirindza. “My lived experience in a mining community, interaction with friends and families whose fathers worked at mines, and my dream for the mining industry to make a sustainable, meaningful and positive impact on host communities made me choose a career that will empower me to be part of the decision-makers,” she says. She is currently the head: Supply Chain at Sasol Mining, where she has various responsibilities, which include enabling the business through providing strategic direction and support, and ensuring the quality and efficiency of supply chain functions throughout the value chain. “My focus is on business partnering to ensure the quality of the demand signal to enable on-time availability of products and services, successful integration of procurement, capital execution, and supplier performance and management,” Shirindza says. While others may experience challenges when the time comes to further their studies, Shirindza was fortunate to be recruited from matric where she was awarded a bursary to study mining engineering at the University of the Witwatersrand. Her studies paved the way for a successful career in the mining industry. “I had the opportunity to work at different mines and go through the ranks, giving me vast technical and leadership experience in operations, business planning and supply chain. I’ve run a section as a miner responsible for a crew of 11 people and have run a mine responsible for approximately 1 500 employees and service providers.”

Caroline Shirindza

Deliberate recruitment to retain women

“All women in the industry have a duty to pave a way for women to come and to empower other women to step up and lead from all levels.” Caroline Shirindza

Shirindza mentions that South Africa’s mining industry has made some progress over the years in getting representation at different levels and roles including participation in the value chain. She also acknowledges the industry’s commitment to achieving mining charter deliverables. “We still have a long way to go in getting critical mass and we have to be deliberate in recruitment, development, value proposition and retention of women in the industry. We are competing for talent and skills, and the industry has a challenge to have inclusive policies and a culture that will attract and retain women.” To address the challenge of the low numbers of women in mining, Shirindza suggests that a deliberate plan to be inclusive and ensure full participation of women across the value chain needs to be outlined. “The piecemeal approach will not work, and a little set-aside slice is not the answer either. We need a world where women can reach their full potential and fully participate in our economy. We have to go beyond compliance; it’s a responsible thing to do.” Shirindza’s advice to aspiring women in mining is simple: “Don’t try to be a superhero.” She also encourages seeking help when needed. “It’s okay to ask for help, learn from others, delegate and take care of your well-being,” she concludes.