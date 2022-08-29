Impala Rustenburg drives gender diversity

Impala Rustenburg is a champion of gender diversity, both internally and in its local communities, with a firm belief that gender equality has the power to positively influence transformation in our society at large.

Role models for young women

“As an employer of choice and one of the largest employers in the North West province, Impala Rustenburg views gender transformation not just as a legal and moral obligation, but rather as a necessary change that strengthens our business through the diversity of perspectives offered by an inclusive team. Our gender equality committee places an extraordinary focus on unlocking the value inherent in diversity, which enables us to be a catalyst for change inside and outside of our business and our industry, influencing society at large,” commented Mark Munroe, CE of Impala Rustenburg. The organisation’s gender equality policies can be seen in practice within Impala Rustenburg’s operations, and beyond that, in its community initiatives, enterprise and supplier development programmes, bursaries, internships and youth development initiatives. Externally, great emphasis is placed on ensuring a gender-diverse representation of companies that benefit from various procurement opportunities and from Impala’s Enterprise and Supplier Development Programme. At a youth development level, Impala’s many programmes are designed to ensure that young women are given priority and, in 2021, Impala introduced a new addition to its bursary programme – the special Future Woman in Mining Bursary which is awarded to the top achieving girl from local mine community schools. This year, 11 of the 18 bursaries were awarded to young women. Internally, women occupy senior leadership positions throughout the organisation – including those traditionally occupied by males. Women are highly valued within Impala for their leadership qualities, skills and perspectives. As part of this journey, Impala has implemented a diversity and inclusion strategy, and policies and procedures that fundamentally drive these critical areas. Driven from the highest level, Impala has adopted a care and growth leadership philosophy, implemented mentoring and retention programmes and is fast tracking women growth and succession, as well as establishing forums to break barriers and lead change.Impala’s women leaders are undoubtedly role models to young women entering the industry. Sharing her advice to future women in mining, head of stakeholder engagement, Tina Malau, says women should not be afraid to get out of their comfort zone and do things that are challenging and unusual for women. “Until we push ourselves, we don’t realise we have the potential to achieve something beyond what we think we’re capable of. Harnessing our resilience and tenacity and being open to taking risks enables women to realise that we are capable of occupying and succeeding in positions in traditionally male-dominated environments.”

Mine Manager Nonku Mabuza says, “Women need to know that a successful career is a real possibility in the mining industry. There are people in this industry who are willing to transfer skills, and every person you come across can teach you something. It’s also a very broad and diverse industry that offers many avenues where one can establish a chosen career and flourish.”

Tina Malau Skhumbuzo Nokwane Priscilla Nelwamondo Nonku Mabuza Given Lefyedi

Given Lefyedi, Talent and Employment Equity Manager, concurs, saying, “It is possible for women to thrive and become successful leaders in mining. The narrative has changed, and we continue to create a conducive platform for the current and upcoming women in mining.” Concentrator Manager, Skhumbuzo Nokwane, also believes that women can be barriers to their own success. “Women tend to underestimate themselves. It’s important for women to recognise their skills and abilities, and the contribution they can make towards the mining industry and society.” Priscilla Nelwamondo, a Mine Manager at 16 Shaft, believes women need to start supporting one another more. “American clergyman James Keller once said, ‘A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle’. For me this means that when we face a challenge in the workplace we should stand together and assist one another – only then will we all shine brighter.” “At Impala, we take our responsibility for influencing each other, individuals, communities and society at large very seriously. By embracing diversity and inclusion we become better – but beyond that, we create a better future for Rustenburg and for our country,” Munroe concluded.