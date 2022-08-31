Informative seminars to look forward to at Electra Mining Africa

More than 650 local and international exhibitors will converge on the Expo Centre, Nasrec, in Johannesburg for Electra Mining Africa taking place from 5-9 September 2022.

In addition to the new products and technologies that will be on display, there is much learning to be gained at the event this year. Visitors can benefit from the accompanying conferences and seminars hosted by leading industry organisations and bringing together the best minds in the real economy to share their knowhow and experience. The South African Institute of Mechanical Engineering (SAIMechE) will host a number of free-to-attend seminars presented by industry experts and aligned to the show’s theme days; automation, innovation, safety, future skills and South African Day. Some of the seminar speakers include Deon Barnard, Global Executive Heavy Industries at IoTNxt; Dawie Roodt, Director and Chief Economist for the Efficient Group; Lehlohonolo Molloyi, CEO of Mining Equipment Manufacturers of South Africa; Charles Siwawa, CEO of the Botswana Chamber of Mines; Kyle Graham, Director of Lifting Equipment Engineering Association of SA; Adi Stephan, Chief Learning and Innovation Officer of the Boiler Room; Tafadzwa Chibanguza, CEO of the Steel and Engineering Industry’s Federation of SA and Eric Bruggeman, CEO of the South African Capital Equipment Export Council. The Society for Automation Instrumentation Mechatronics and Control (SAIMC) will host a series of automation focused free-to-attend seminars at Electra Mining Africa in the Automation Hall. This includes the ‘MESA Africa Special Interest Group (SIG)’ event, hosted by the Manufacturing Enterprise Solutions Association (MESA) Africa, entitled ‘Augmenting your Digitalisation Journey through People’, presented by Matt van Wyk, MD of Minopex Advisory and Johan Oelofse, Head of Optimisation and Analytics at Minopex. Women in Mining South Africa (WiMSA) will host a workshop, focusing on innovations and processes paving the way for more women in the mining industry. Speakers will discuss how the mining industry is making inroads for a more inclusive environment.

The Lifting Equipment Engineering Association of SA (LEEASA) and Lifting Africa will host a two-day educational and interactive event where delegates will have the opportunity to network with other industry players and related industries.

Added extras

A new addition to the show this year is the Forklift Driver Competition which aims to recognise and reward highly skilled and safety conscious forklift operators. Taking place daily, each competitor will have twenty minutes to complete their pre inspection and obstacle course. The winner will receive a trophy and a cash price and be crowned Forklift Driver Champion, to be announced on the final day of the show. There will also be a daily educational slot for a Forklift Proof Load Test and Racking Proof Load Test Demonstration. Celebrating 50 years this year, Electra Mining Africa is an essential and valuable meeting place for industry stakeholders across the mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power and transport industries. During the five days of the show thousands of people will connect across industries, thousands of products will be on display and thousands of face-to-face interactions will take place, helping to drive the recovery and re-connection of important industries, sectors, and economies. “There’s a lot that visitors can expect at this year’s Electra Mining Africa,” said Charlene Hefer, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, organisers of the show. “We are expecting many innovative new products, services and technologies to be launched at Electra Mining Africa,” added Hefer. “Loads of live demos have been planned where machinery and products will be seen in action, and the new forklift competition we’ve added to the show in conjunction with Lifting Africa and LEEASA will be enjoyed by many. It’s where exceptional forklift driver skills will be put to the test.”