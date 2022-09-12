Minister Mantashe cuts international working visit short following Jagersfontein disaster

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) Minister Gwede Mantashe announced that he would cut his international working visit in South Sudan and Niger short to return to South Africa due to the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse.

Maintaining Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management

Located in South Africa’s Free State province, the Jagersfontein diamond mine’s tailings dam collapsed on Sunday 11 September 2022. The Minerals Council South Africa released a statement stating that the cause of the dam collapse is unknown at this stage, however the mine was shut during the 1970s. “The Minerals Council South Africa is saddened by the tragedy unfolding at Jagersfontein in the Free State after the collapse of a historic deposition dam and it recommits its members to the highest standards of tailings and waste rock dump management. The loss of life and injuries sustained in the deluge from the collapsed dam as well as the damage to homes and infrastructure is a tragedy,” the statement read. During a virtual media briefing, Mantashe said, “The preliminary report indicates that there are 28 people with minor injuries. There are four people in hospital and very critical, and there are three to five suspected casualties.” He further added that nine houses had been swept away and 20 houses had been completely damaged by the tailings dam collapse. “This is a preliminary report and not concrete numbers,” he said. Mantashe is expected to arrive in South Africa on Tuesday 13 September 2022.In its statement, the Minerals Council noted that the Jagersfontein assets are not currently owned by any of its members and that it has no information about the ownership structure or the standard of management of the dumps is available at this stage.

It further highlighted that it engaged and contributed extensively to the review and update of the South Africa’s South African National Standards (SANS) 10286 Code on Mine Residue Deposit Management to achieve alignment with International Council on Mining and Metals’ (ICMM) Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management.

“The Minerals Council continues to encourage its members to review their tailings management operational standards and ensure they are aligned with the ICMM’s Global Standard on Tailings Management. The Minerals Council is a member of the ICMM, and it is an active member of the steering committee on tailings management.” The ICMM also released a statement which read, “We are dismayed and saddened to learn of the tragic loss of life following the failure of a tailings dam at the Jagersfontein diamond mine in the Free State of South Africa. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and all those who have been impacted. This loss in the Free State of South Africa is one more tragedy due to tailings dam failures around the world. The Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management strives to achieve zero harm to people and the environment with zero tolerance for human fatalities. All ICMM members have committed to implementing this Standard across all of their operations, and all stakeholders need to continue to advocate for broad uptake and implementation to help prevent tragedies like the one at Jagersfontein.” The Minerals Council has reached out to the South African authorities to offer whatever practical support and assistance that the industry can provide regarding the Jagersfontein tragedy at this trying time.