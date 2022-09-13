Kal Tire and Mitsui sign JV to advance mining tyre recycling

Kal Tire’s Mining Tyre Group and Mitsui & Co. (Mitsui) have formed a joint venture aimed at advancing mining tyre recycling solutions for mining regions around the world.At a time when many mines are striving to act on ESG commitments, the collaboration will support burgeoning demand for solutions to handle end-of-life mining tyre in ways that lead to the best and highest use of recycled rubber products, and promote a circular economy. “Mines are challenging themselves to demonstrate environmental stewardship, and yet in many regions, sustainable OTR tyre recycling solutions aren’t yet available,” says Dan Allan, senior vice president, Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group. “Mitsui’s global reach, mining experience and commitment to affecting positive change gives us a path to scale solutions so we can reach many more mines much more quickly and help solve this enormous environmental challenge.”
Sustainability solutions to assist minesIn addition to providing mining tyre management and supply at more than 150 mine sites across five continents, Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group offers a range of sustainability solutions to help mines extend tyre life, divert scrap and reduce their carbon footprint. One of those solutions is a thermal conversion OTR tyre recycling facility in Chile, where scrap ultra-class tyres are converted to their base elements (carbon black, oil and steel) for reuse. Virtually 100% of the tyre can be reused.
Among Mitsui’s expansive global operating segments are mineral and metal resources, chemicals, energy, iron and steel products, and machinery and infrastructure. With an aim to promote sustainability and realise a circular economy, Mitsui is focusing its investment in the mining industry on environmental solutions. Both Mitsui and Kal Tire recognise a growing demand for mining tyre recycling and recycled rubber products, specifically for carbon black and rCB.“We are pleased to announce that Kal Tire and Mitsui will be starting a collaboration in the mining tyre recycling business,” said Hiroshi Kakiuchi, Mitsui’s COO: Performance Materials Business Unit, Kakiuchi further explained that waste tyres currently piled up at mining sites are becoming more urgent and increasingly an issue for mining companies these days. “We are proud to be able to provide a real and sustainable recycling solution together with our partner.”