A washing system ideal for Africa’s sands and aggregates

Terex Washing Systems and ELB Equipment have a 30-year partnership which has benefited customers in Southern Africa.

Saving sands

Thanks to Terex Washing Systems, customers are able to access high quality washed sand and aggregates for use in many flagship infrastructure projects wherever speciality and higher strength concretes were preferred. The advanced nature of Terex Washing Systems provides quarry and mine operators with the ability to efficiently separate waste products from saleable products and offer their customers a range of options to suit their construction requirements in all conditions and considering the regions’ varying geologies. This has made Terex solutions the first choice for sand and aggregate providers seeking to maximise quality without sacrificing quality. ELB Equipment’s extensive branch and dealer network through the southern African sub-region has also led to the proliferation of the plants across all corners wherever quality construction is a prerequisite.Minerals processing specialist and product manager for Terex Washing Systems at ELB Equipment, Heath Dickson, explained that centuries of mining South Africa’s rich resources has led to the depletion of many of the reserves especially those that are close to the surface and easy to obtain. For those in the sand and aggregates quarrying business this is especially true and experienced miners are quick to point out that there are few free dig areas left in the-region. Aggregates and sands are mostly contaminated with fines, clay and or organic matter that require further processing before they can be brought to market. “For concrete construction purposes sand should have minimal fines smaller than 75 microns as these require more cement to bind. Above this threshold sand mixes can be optimised to customers’ requirements depending on the application. Most other wash plants battle to recover fines smaller than 500 microns which means aggregate suppliers can lose up to 30% of their saleable sand extracted. It also burdens water treatment plants that need to carry 30% more silt.”

Wide range

Choosing right

Heath added that Terex Washing Systems has a large range of products which are suitable for South African and African conditions. These are available in a wide range that can fulfil the requirements of all types of sands while producing two different grades of sand from 0-2mm and 0-8mm simultaneously. This enables the supplier to process two streams simultaneously on the same machine. Different systems are available for each application including washing, aggregate rinsing, scrubbing and wastewater management systems from 20 to 200 tons per hour. These can produce high-grade sand for largescale construction projects such as, plaster sand, manufactured sand, concrete sand, paving sand, glass manufacturing sand and even sand used in tile adhesives. Many golf courses also benefit from our machine’s ability to produce some of the best bunkers and drainage sand available. Specialised fracking sands can also be produced. ELB Equipment’s Terex machines have found favour locally due to their small footprints and high technology manufacture that enables higher efficiency and recovery of more useable sand. Highly specialised processes that require technical skills and that is where the ELB team of specialists work to find the right solution for every site is different as substrates differ from region to region and mine to mine. In certain instances existing plants can be optimised utilising Terex washing equipment.Heath further explained that even the best equipment needs to be properly specified and setup correctly with current and future plans and substrates considered. “This is where ELB Equipment’s expert staff play a critical role in working with, understanding and meeting the requirements for each of our customers’ plants. There are simply too many variables to provide a single solution that fits all,” he added. “Issues like substrates, geology, water availability, location and most importantly the final product and tonnages required will determine the types of equipment needed. Beyond that it is a matter of securing the required finance and planning for the transport, delivery and commissioning of the equipment onsite. “That’s why it pays to partner with ELB Equipment that has the required resources, including the largest branch network countrywide, as well as a substantial dealer network across the borders,” Heath concluded.