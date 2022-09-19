AfriTin Mining’s $48.3 million proposed funding package

AfriTin Mining has negotiated a potential funding package which, if concluded, would fully finance the company’s existing operations, including its expansion plans for the lithium and tantalum by-product development at the Uis Mine in Namibia.

Proposed funding package details

A proposed equity placing and subscription of approximately US$17.5 million (c. £15m) with new and existing investors (Fundraise). The Fundraise will be conducted by Hannam & Partners Advisory Limited and Stifel Nicolaus Europe as joint bookrunners through an accelerated bookbuild and subscriptions and is expected to launch shortly following this announcement;

A proposed, conditional US$25 million (c. £21.5m) investment with a fund managed by Orion Resource Partners. This includes a Royalty, Convertible Note and Equity Subscription (Orion Financing); and

A proposed, conditional $5.8 million (c£5m) lending facility with the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN Debt Financing).

“We are delighted to announce today’s Proposed Funding Package which, together with our cash resources, would significantly accelerate our operations in Namibia and fully fund the development of our exciting lithium and tantalum by-product opportunities,” commented Anthony Viljoen, AfriTin Mining CEO. As an African tech-metals mining company with a portfolio of mining and exploration assets in Namibia, the potential funding package will allow the company to achieve its ambition of becoming a material producer of tin, tantalum and lithium.The proposed funding package intends to combine a capital structure and term sheets agreed with two financing institutions for a package consisting of debt, a convertible bond, equity and royalty funding. The package comprises:Commenting on the potential investors, Viljoen said, “We are also pleased to announce that Orion is a proposed strategic investor in AfriTin. The Fund has a long track record of creating sustainable shareholder value in the mining sector and their previous investments highlight their ability to identify compelling growth opportunities at an early stage. We believe their interest in us is testament to the work we have done to date and opportunities ahead.” “Orion has followed AfriTin’s journey for several years. We are excited to begin our partnership with Anthony and his team as they ramp up tin production and unlock the vast lithium potential of the asset. We look forward to closing our proposed financing package and becoming a key investor in the company,” commented Philip Clegg, Orion portfolio manager.

Additional funding provided by the Proposed Funding Package

“The Proposed Funding Package would help us accelerate the regional drilling programme in what has become an exciting new tech-metals province as well as commence the Feasibility Study for the larger Phase 2 production phase at Uis,” added Viljoen. The funds pursuant to the Proposed Funding Package, if received, would take the total funds available to the company to approximately US$48.3 million (excluding cash on hand of US$2.2 million which add an extra buffer) which the directors believe would be sufficient to fully finance the company for Phase 1B, including the addition of potentially transformative lithium and tantalum by-product revenue streams and financing substantial exploration drilling to unlock Uis as a globally significant lithium resource. This Proposed Funding Package supplements the £4.5m lending facility and additional support provided by Standard Bank Namibia (Standard Bank), which has been drawn down to allow for the existing plant expansion works. At this stage, however, both the Orion Financing and the DBN Debt Financing remain subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions and approvals, including due diligence, agreeing definitive documentation and the consent of Standard Bank, and accordingly there can be no guarantee that either source of funding will be entered into, nor that any money thereunder will be drawn down; although the AfriTin Directors have every confidence that they will be. “We consider this a significant milestone on our journey to becoming a major supplier for the tech metals market and we believe it provides a strong endorsement of our operational achievement to date and our mineral opportunity,” Viljoen concluded.