BLACK CHROME MINE (PTY) LTD (In Business Rescue) REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

Invitation to submit an expression of interest (“EOI”) to potentially acquire the assets of or some or all of the shares in Black Chrome Mine Proprietary Limited (Registration Number: 1998/010730/07) (In Business Rescue) (“BCM”) under an accelerated disposal process.

BCM is an opencast and underground mining operation currently on care and maintenance and contains two predominate chromite reefs known as the LG6 and LG6A located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa on the farm Mooihoek 225KT, 100 km south-east of Polokwane, in the Eastern Limb of the Bushveld Complex. Prior to the mine being put on care and maintenance on the 4th of July 2021, it was producing c.80kt of ROM chrome ore per month The business rescue practitioner of BCM, Mr. Phahlani Mkhombo (“the BRP”), hereby invites interested potential investors () to submit written EOIs to acquire the business or to acquire all or some of the shares in BCM either by purchase or subscription.

Investors are referred to https//:www.blackcr.com (“Link”). The Link will open on or by 17h00, 19 September 2022. The criteria and requirements for the submission of an EOI and an overview of the proposed disposal process (and the rights reserved by the BRP to amend or cancel the process at his sole discretion), including timelines are available there. EOIs should be submitted before 17h00 23 September 2022. Late EOI submissions may be accepted at the BRP’s discretion. However, Investors’ attention is drawn to 11 October 2022 which is the due date for submission of indicative offers.

No correspondence (verbal or written) will be entered into between any potential Investor and the BRP and BCM or any of its parent companies or its employees, directors, shareholders or advisers until a potential Investor has submitted an EOI that meets the requirements and criteria as provided for in the Link. Any such actions may disqualify a potential Investor from participating in the process. Potential Investors will be required to pay a refundable deposit prior to its EOI being evaluated.